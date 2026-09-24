Florian Xhekaj and Owen Beck with the LAH team | Ivan Demidov (once again) absent

Charles-Alexis Brisebois
Florian Xhekaj and Owen Beck with the LAH team | Ivan Demidov (once again) absent
Credit: Cook

What's happening in Brossard?

There's a practice this morning. All the players at camp are on the ice at the same time since the players from both groups are each using one rink.

An intra-squad game is coming up shortly.

First of all, it's worth noting that, just like yesterday, Ivan Demidov isn't here because he's undergoing treatment. The Russian had a full day of treatment yesterday, and we know he's not 100%.

The Habs are being cautious, and no one is expressing concern. We'll continue to take that at face value until proven otherwise.

But that's not the only thing worth noting, as two young players have switched groups. We're talking about Florian Xhekaj and Owen Beck, two forwards looking to earn their place in the NHL.

Yesterday, they were with the NHL regulars. But this morning, they're with the AHL group.

Is this just for today? Is this a message the Habs' management is sending? Is this just to confuse the fans and the media?

Since Adam Engstrom and David Reinbacher are still with the regular group, it's natural to wonder.

Several players are wearing white socks with a red jersey—or vice versa. Clearly, they're mixing up the groups for the intra-team game to make it more competitive.

Here's what it'll look like for the game.

But seeing Xhekaj and Beck practicing on the other side is still a story to watch. After all, it's not exactly deserved—especially for the Unicorn.

Stay tuned.


In a Nutshell

– Of course.

– Oh?

– Oh, really?

– Good for them.

– Dylan Larkin: This is going to be a long story.

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