Florian Xhekaj and Owen Beck with the LAH team | Ivan Demidov (once again) absent

What's happening in Brossard?

There's a practice this morning. All the players at camp are on the ice at the same time since the players from both groups are each using one rink.

An intra-squad game is coming up shortly.

First of all, it's worth noting that, just like yesterday, Ivan Demidov isn't here because he's undergoing treatment. The Russian had a full day of treatment yesterday, and we know he's not 100%.

The Habs are being cautious, and no one is expressing concern. We'll continue to take that at face value until proven otherwise.

Another Demi-less day in Brossard. — Eric Engels (@EricEngels) September 24, 2026

But that's not the only thing worth noting, as two young players have switched groups. We're talking about Florian Xhekaj and Owen Beck, two forwards looking to earn their place in the NHL.

Yesterday, they were with the NHL regulars. But this morning, they're with the AHL group.

Several guys are on Ice 1 (the NHL regulars' group) getting ready for practice. Still no sign of Ivan Demidov…. David Reinbacher and Adam Engstrom are still with the regulars. But… that's not the case for Florian Xhekaj and Owen Beck, who are on Ice 2. @DLCoulisses pic.twitter.com/2rfMAFfTBO — Marc-Olivier Cook (@Cook_Marco) September 24, 2026

Is this just for today? Is this a message the Habs' management is sending? Is this just to confuse the fans and the media?

Since Adam Engstrom and David Reinbacher are still with the regular group, it's natural to wonder.

Several players are wearing white socks with a red jersey—or vice versa. Clearly, they're mixing up the groups for the intra-team game to make it more competitive.

Here's what it'll look like for the game.

Groups A and B are facing each other at 11:30; Demidov and Condotta have a therapy day #GoHabsGo pic.twitter.com/26u5GCED3P — Karine Hains (@KarineHains) September 24, 2026

But seeing Xhekaj and Beck practicing on the other side is still a story to watch. After all, it's not exactly deserved—especially for the Unicorn.

Stay tuned.

Kreider – Suzuki – Caufield

Slaf – Kapanen – Dach

Texier – Newhook – Bolduc

Evans – Danault – Anderson Dach is on the second line, where Ivan Demidov usually plays (Demidov is taking a day off for treatment). @DLCoulisses pic.twitter.com/JxfdlC4d4T — Marc-Olivier Cook (@Cook_Marco) September 24, 2026

In a Nutshell

– Of course.

Lane Hutson, Cole Caufield, and Chris Kreider are the first three players on the ice this morning in Brossard, accompanied by Adam Nicholas. @DLCoulisses #GoHabsGo #Hutson #Caufield #Kreider pic.twitter.com/VOYKsqfZEq — Patrick Guillet (@PatGuillet) September 24, 2026

– Oh?

The captain takes a dig at his manager in passing. https://t.co/y1Ib6BQsFp https://t.co/EVWaWJMTjM — Passion MLB (@passion_mlb) September 24, 2026

– Oh, really?

The Toronto Maple Leafs are changing their team-building trip this year from Muskoka, Ontario, to Scottsdale, Arizona pic.twitter.com/pD0qlpRzBW — BarDown (@BarDown) September 24, 2026

– Good for them.

IT'S OFFICIAL THE PWHL ALL-STAR GAME IS COMING TO TORONTO IN 2027! Learn more at the link below!

https://t.co/L44SkL44PP pic.twitter.com/fhYPGwueSG — PWHL (@thepwhlofficial) September 24, 2026

– Dylan Larkin: This is going to be a long story.