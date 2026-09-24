Andrei Kuzmenko’s (of the Penguins) father died after being attacked by a bear

Sad news in the world of sports.

Andrei Kuzmenko, a player for the Pittsburgh Penguins, has lost his father, Alexander. Alexander died this week after being attacked by a bear.

He was taken to the hospital, where doctors were unable to save him.

Basically, he had gone fishing with friends, and that's when a bear attacked the group. The 62-year-old man was airlifted to the hospital in Kyzyl.

Several media outlets in Russia have confirmed the news.

Tragic news. A bear attacked the father of Penguins forward Andrei Kuzmenko while he was fishing in Tuva. He passed away in the hospital. Our deepest condolences to Andrei and his family. pic.twitter.com/z8JGnRqTpD — Uggg (@Uggg_uggg) September 24, 2026

Alexander Kuzmenko, who suffered numerous facial injuries, was a hockey coach. That's undoubtedly where Andrei got his passion from.

The coming days will undoubtedly be difficult for the young man and his family. It's hard to imagine him having his mind on hockey or the start of the NHL season right now.

Andrei is 30 years old and has just signed a $5M contract with the Penguins. He played for the Canucks, the Flames, the Flyers, and the Kings between 2022 and 2026—his first seasons in North America.

Before that, he spent several seasons in the KHL. That's where he developed as a player.

I wouldn't be surprised if he doesn't necessarily start the season at the same time as the others. After all, it would make sense for him to return home to his loved ones for a few days to grieve with his family.

We'll see what lies ahead for him. But we offer our condolences to the family.

In a Nutshell

– Makes sense.

Big companies take a more pragmatic approach and put pressure on CEOs https://t.co/bVj12zdFPC — TVA Sports (@TVASports) September 24, 2026

– Stay tuned.

We have an idea of what's in store for him. https://t.co/fC37yJN7KI https://t.co/bkeYOLKOkd — Passion MLB (@passion_mlb) September 24, 2026

– Read this.

Why the Canadiens' bubble decisions at training camp are probably the most complicated this administration has faced—and why they shouldn't be. https://t.co/SyNiKf11A3 — Arpon Basu (@ArponBasu) September 24, 2026

– Indeed.