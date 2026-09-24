Andrei Kuzmenko’s (of the Penguins) father died after being attacked by a bear

Charles-Alexis Brisebois
Andrei Kuzmenko’s (of the Penguins) father died after being attacked by a bear
Credit: Jeanine Leech/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Sad news in the world of sports.

Andrei Kuzmenko, a player for the Pittsburgh Penguins, has lost his father, Alexander. Alexander died this week after being attacked by a bear.

He was taken to the hospital, where doctors were unable to save him.

Basically, he had gone fishing with friends, and that's when a bear attacked the group. The 62-year-old man was airlifted to the hospital in Kyzyl.

Several media outlets in Russia have confirmed the news.

Alexander Kuzmenko, who suffered numerous facial injuries, was a hockey coach. That's undoubtedly where Andrei got his passion from.

The coming days will undoubtedly be difficult for the young man and his family. It's hard to imagine him having his mind on hockey or the start of the NHL season right now.

Andrei is 30 years old and has just signed a $5M contract with the Penguins. He played for the Canucks, the Flames, the Flyers, and the Kings between 2022 and 2026—his first seasons in North America.

Before that, he spent several seasons in the KHL. That's where he developed as a player.

I wouldn't be surprised if he doesn't necessarily start the season at the same time as the others. After all, it would make sense for him to return home to his loved ones for a few days to grieve with his family.

We'll see what lies ahead for him. But we offer our condolences to the family.


In a Nutshell

– Makes sense.

– Stay tuned.

– Read this.

– Indeed.

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