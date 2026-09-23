98.5 FM: Tony Marinaro will host his postgame show on Saturdays

Ever since he left BPM Sports, Tony Marinaro hasn't stopped producing content in French. He's kept his column at TVA Sports, but has also added a French version to his podcast, The Sick Podcast. He's now also a columnist for 98.5 FM.

When does he sleep, you might ask? I don't know any more than you do.

Now he's adding another string to his bow as he'll host a postgame show for the Habs on 98.5 FM on Saturday nights. He'll be on the air for 21 or 22 of the 25 Saturdays when the Canadiens are in action.

“It's an honor and a privilege to be behind the microphone. I'm passionate about hockey, I'm passionate about the Montreal Canadiens, and I'm passionate about radio.” – Tony Marinaro

We can't help but be happy for him. Knowing him, he's someone who works extremely hard to ensure his content is of the highest quality, and he fully deserves this opportunity.

In fact, he was already back hosting his podcast after the show on 98.5 FM.

Are The Habs Big Enough To Be Contenders? | The Sick Podcast with Tony Marinaro ft. @CraigJButton & @gourmet_hockey September 23, 2026 https://t.co/L1BHFKkbRj — Tony Marinaro (@TonyMarinaro) September 24, 2026

If the format remains the same as in recent years, the call-in segments with him hosting are likely to be a treat to listen to, especially when the Habs are going through tougher times and emotions are running high.

We know just how emotional Canadiens fans can be—and just how good Marinaro is at riding that wave and turning it up a notch. It wouldn't surprise me if he called into gas stations late at night if the Habs run out of gas during a game.

In a Nutshell

– Crosby's name just won't go away.

“La Mise en échec”: The Habs are playing it safe pic.twitter.com/rEajdedxJA — TVA Sports (@TVASports) September 23, 2026

– It won't be easy.

Canadiens Hockey | Training Camp: Could Rookies Displace Veterans? https://t.co/gJ4ZnM5etf — 98.5 Sports (@985Sports) September 23, 2026

– Things are moving forward.