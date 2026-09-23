The Brady Tkachuk Case: The Debate Over Loitering Is Back in the Spotlight

Pablo Herrera-Vergara
The Brady Tkachuk Case: The Debate Over Loitering Is Back in the Spotlight
Credit: X

Brady Tkachuk has had time to arrive in Florida, take part in promotional events, and even play his first game with his new team, but people are still talking about his departure from Ottawa.

Yesterday, the Senators' owner spoke quite candidly about his former captain. He stated that “blood is thicker than water” when referring to No. 7's departure.

The frustration even seems to have spread to the players, who also wanted Tkachuk traded as soon as possible.

This statement opened a veritable Pandora's box—namely, the possibility of poaching in this situation. In this case, it would involve his brother, who may have influenced the process.

However, as Nicolas Cloutier of TVA Sports explains, it is very difficult to prove such an accusation. He also points out that the NHL has issued several warnings over the years, without ever taking action.

In 1994, the Scott Stevens case made headlines, as the Blues received a severe penalty for making a hostile offer before the player became a free agent.

In this case, I find it hard to see how the NHL could successfully prove that poaching took place. In fact, I believe the Senators' owner made those comments because he knew there would be no follow-up to this story. He still managed to sow reasonable doubt in Ottawa.

Fans will likely hate him even more and will be ready to give him a particularly hostile reception when Tkachuk returns to the nation's capital.


In Brief

– There's action elsewhere tonight.

– Can't wait to see him this year.

– That would be unusual.

facebook icon Share twitter icon Tweet linkedin icon Share
Copied!