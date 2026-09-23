The Brady Tkachuk Case: The Debate Over Loitering Is Back in the Spotlight

Brady Tkachuk has had time to arrive in Florida, take part in promotional events, and even play his first game with his new team, but people are still talking about his departure from Ottawa.

Yesterday, the Senators' owner spoke quite candidly about his former captain. He stated that “blood is thicker than water” when referring to No. 7's departure.

The frustration even seems to have spread to the players, who also wanted Tkachuk traded as soon as possible.

This statement opened a veritable Pandora's box—namely, the possibility of poaching in this situation. In this case, it would involve his brother, who may have influenced the process.

It's written in black and white in the collective bargaining agreement: players, too, can be fined for poaching. The penalty would be significant, but… good luck proving it https://t.co/jaQlbP2DEb — Nicolas Cloutier (@NCloutierTVA) September 23, 2026

However, as Nicolas Cloutier of TVA Sports explains, it is very difficult to prove such an accusation. He also points out that the NHL has issued several warnings over the years, without ever taking action.

In 1994, the Scott Stevens case made headlines, as the Blues received a severe penalty for making a hostile offer before the player became a free agent.

In this case, I find it hard to see how the NHL could successfully prove that poaching took place. In fact, I believe the Senators' owner made those comments because he knew there would be no follow-up to this story. He still managed to sow reasonable doubt in Ottawa.

Fans will likely hate him even more and will be ready to give him a particularly hostile reception when Tkachuk returns to the nation's capital.

In Brief

– There's action elsewhere tonight.

Senators vs. Maple Leafs preseason game tonight on @RDSca It's 1-1 after 40 minutes in the game being broadcast from Ottawa. The other game, taking place simultaneously in Toronto, is 5-1 in favor of the Leafs. The third period starts in a few moments! — Jasmin Leroux (@jasmin_leroux) September 24, 2026

– Can't wait to see him this year.

Matthew Schaefer scored 59 points last season as an 18-year-old. The first time they reached the same point total at this age: • Drew Doughty was 20 years

old• Quinn Hughes was 21 years old•

Lane Hutson was 21 years old•

Cale Makar was 22 years old • Erik Karlsson was 22 years… pic.twitter.com/4RYS2z5a0X — Big Head Hockey (@bigheadhcky) September 24, 2026

– That would be unusual.