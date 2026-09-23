Chris Kreider can speak Russian

Chris Kreider is a man of many talents.

He knows how to score goals, he's great at deflecting shots on the ice… but it doesn't stop there.

The American also has a trick up his sleeve: he knows how to speak Russian. He said on the radio that he's not super fluent and that it's not always clear, but oh well.

Kreider took advantage of his appearance yesterday on TSN 690 to say a few words in Russian.

And indirectly, it's easy to draw parallels with Ivan Demidov: this might help Kreider get to know his new teammate better… and it might allow him to bond more with Ivan, who, for his part, continues to learn English.

It's impressive, though:

Chris Kreider showing off his Russian-speaking skills in an interview on TSN 690 pic.twitter.com/gL0NEo8730 — /r/Habs (@HabsOnReddit) September 22, 2026

It's impressive, but I find it especially interesting.

Kreider said he's been able to pick up a few phrases over the years after playing with Russian teammates since the start of his career. And right away, I thought to myself: Wow… he's a quick learner!

Because here's the thing: the Russian language is hard to learn because the words and intonations are really, really different from English or French. It takes a certain talent to speak that language, and it's cool to see that the Habs' new veteran is able to hold his own at that level.

I can't wait to hear what Ivan has to say about all this.

Because someone's definitely going to bring it up with him at some point!

In a nutshell

– Oh, man.

He has no right to treat the fans like idiots. https://t.co/qq8Ik3d1hb https://t.co/KkLGKwSYai — Passion MLB (@passion_mlb) September 23, 2026

– I love that uniform.

– Awesome.