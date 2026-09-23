“He’s having a great camp”: Martin St-Louis sings Samuel Montembeault’s praises

What will the Canadiens do with their goalies between now and next week?

Good question.

We know the team doesn't want to start the season with three goalies. But who between Samuel Montembeault and Jacob Fowler will get the ax? That, too, is (another) good question…

Fowler is having a solid camp, but so is Monty… who seems to have found his groove again.

And it's no coincidence that we saw Martin St-Louis sing the Quebec native's praises after today's practice. The Canadiens' coach has been praising Montembeault's work since the start of camp… and you have to wonder what that means (especially for Jacob Fowler):

Sam hasn't forgotten how to play. He's a very good goaltender and he's having an excellent training camp so far. – Martin St-Louis

Hmmmm…

Habs coach Marty St. Louis today on Sam Montembeault: “He hasn't forgotten how to play goal. Monty's a really good goalie, and he's had a really good camp so far.” pic.twitter.com/kxStBkrz5z — /r/Habs (@HabsOnReddit) September 23, 2026

You have to look at both sides of the coin. It's possible that…

1. Martin St-Louis is genuinely pleased with what he's seen from Monty, which explains why he made a point of praising him.

2. Martin St-Louis is aware that the Canadiens are still trying to trade their goalie, and he made a point of praising him in front of the media to send a message to other National Hockey League teams.

Both possibilities are on the table…

All in all, we'll have the answers to our questions fairly soon, since the Canadiens' season starts in less than a week. Next Tuesday, the Montreal team will be in Toronto for its season opener… and it'll be interesting to see who Jakub Dobes's assistant will be, too.

Stay tuned…

In a Nutshell

– Nice.

The guys had some fun this morning #gohabsgo pic.twitter.com/Al37NKgTNz — BehindTheScenes (@DLCoulisses) September 23, 2026

– Sad news.

The Canadiens are saddened to learn of the passing of their former owner, George Gillett Jr. Press release ↓https://t.co/cgWsZvMoYj — Montreal Canadiens (@CanadiensMTL) September 23, 2026

– Interesting.