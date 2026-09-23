Martin St-Louis’s message to Florian Xhekaj

Florian Xhekaj is having a good training camp.

And I think we can all agree that this isn't exactly a well-kept secret around town.

Josh Anderson put it well: Florian is doing everything he can to stand out on the ice. He's making life difficult for the Canadiens' management, and that's exactly what we wanted to see from him at camp this year.

#Habs Josh Anderson on Florian Xhekaj's training camp so far: “He's just trying to do everything he can to be noticeable, to do whatever he can to make this team…. He's really making it hard on management, and that's all you can ask for as a player.” — Priyanta Emrith (@HabsInHighHeels) September 23, 2026

There's been a lot of talk about meritocracy since the start of camp… and I wonder how valid that really is.

Because when you hear Martin St-Louis say that having a fantastic camp isn't enough, it's natural to ask questions. The Habs captain's message to Florian is pretty clear:

#Habs Martin St-Louis on advice for young players trying to make the #NHL roster: “Having a great camp is awesome, but it's not enough.” — Priyanta Emrith (@HabsInHighHeels) September 23, 2026

In his comments, St-Louis mentioned that a player can always be called up if needed.

And indirectly, I got the impression that the coach was saying: we liked Florian's camp… and he'll be on the list of players likely to be the first called up from Laval during the season.

Because we shouldn't forget that the Canadiens already have plenty of NHL forwards on their roster.

It's hard to bench a veteran (or a young veteran) to make room for a guy with no NHL experience. Especially given that the Habs want to start the season with the mindset of going all the way: Martin St-Louis will put his trust in the players he knows before giving a player a chance to prove himself.

Nevertheless, that doesn't change the fact that Florian has turned heads with his performances over the past week. And if he is indeed cut by the team, he'll be able to boast that he left a (very) strong impression in Montreal.

In a nutshell

– To be continued.

Biggest 1st vs. 2nd overall rookie showdowns in recent memory: 2026 — McKenna vs. Stenberg

2023 — Bedard vs. Carlsson

2020 — Lafrenière vs. Byfield

2019 — Hughes vs. Kakko

2017 — Nico vs. Nolan

2016 — Matthews vs. Laine We're due for a good one. pic.twitter.com/eM87f2uiy5 — Big Head Hockey (@bigheadhcky) September 23, 2026

– Oh!

The forward is skating with the team for the first time since requesting a trade https://t.co/QyeKVM3gni — TVA Sports (@TVASports) September 23, 2026

– Impressive list.

Mikael Granlund is the newest name to join a star-studded list of captains for the Anaheim Ducks pic.twitter.com/JTE9m13tXz — BarDown (@BarDown) September 23, 2026

– Good.