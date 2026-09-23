Practice: New groupings that speak volumes about the Canadiens’ intentions

Credit: The Canadiens shuffled their groups this morning. Basically, Group A has 14 forwards, eight defensemen, and three goaltenders. Kaiden Guhle (injured) and Ivan Demidov (absent from today’s practice) are not in the mix. But all the other “regulars” are in Group A. Canadiens now have two groups instead of three at training camp #Habs pic.twitter.com/HgKdBZXTtd […]

The Canadiens shuffled their groups this morning.

Basically, Group A has 14 forwards, eight defensemen, and three goaltenders. Kaiden Guhle (injured) and Ivan Demidov (absent from today's practice) are not in the mix.

But all the other “regulars” are in Group A.

Canadiens now have two groups instead of three at training camp #Habs pic.twitter.com/HgKdBZXTtd — Stu Cowan (@StuCowan1) September 23, 2026

While the Canadiens haven't officially announced any cuts, those in Group B currently have little chance of making the team.

The young players in Group A are Jacob Fowler and the Black Aces from the last playoff run: David Reinbacher, Adam Engstrom, Owen Beck, and Florian Xhekaj.

The same four players were recalled to join the #Habs on their playoff run as “black aces” in the spring after Laval was eliminated from the #AHL playoffs https://t.co/mjDAEHgks0 — Priyanta Emrith (@HabsInHighHeels) September 23, 2026

If we include Ivan Demidov—who is only absent this morning unless otherwise noted—there are 26 players in Group A. The maximum roster size to start the season, which begins next week, is 23.

At least one player per position will have to be cut.

Among the goalies, it's still unclear whether Samuel Montembeault or Jacob Fowler will be the backup. A trade involving Monty could open the door for Fowler, but will that actually happen?

Are the Flyers looking for a new goaltender?

The Flyers lose their No. 1 goaltenderhttps://t.co/piW6gP5uqJ — RDS (@RDSca) September 23, 2026

On defense, if Alexandre Carrier is healthy, I expect Adam Engstrom to be cut. That would leave the Canadiens with seven defensemen.

On offense, there's the easiest—and (probably) the hardest—decision: cutting Owen Beck and… and who?

If the Canadiens keep only two goaltenders and seven defensemen, they could go with 14 forwards. But I don't see Martin St-Louis wanting to go with 14 players. It's a strategy he doesn't like.

Of course, an injury could change the situation and open up a spot. But if everyone is healthy, the GM doesn't make a trade, and doesn't want to let a player go via waivers, sending Florian Xhekaj down would be the logical way to get to 13 forwards.

We'll see in due time what happens. There's still time to see if the decision will be forced upon them (due to an injury, for example) or if Kent Hughes will have to make the call.

Stay tuned.

In a Nutshell

– Note.

We're working on 2-on-1 and 2-on-2 counterattacks in practice. The Habs are a team that excels at transition play… and that's no coincidence. One thing's for sure: there's intensity on the ice today. The start of the season is approaching, and it shows… @DLCoulisses pic.twitter.com/kaGEjKomCt — Marc-Olivier Cook (@Cook_Marco) September 23, 2026

– When will a contract be signed?

Frank Seravalli: Regarding Quinn Hughes negotiations: The landscape has changed in the salary cap environment; I think the Wild have come to terms with that; I think they're willing to be in the $20 million range, they'd just like a commitment – FAN Morning Show (9/21) — NHL Rumor Report (@NHLRumorReport) September 23, 2026

– He's back.

– Nice.

A new look for Jakub Dobes this morning! Do you like it? @DLCoulisses pic.twitter.com/kIDYlxnnyz — Marc-Olivier Cook (@Cook_Marco) September 23, 2026

– Must-read.