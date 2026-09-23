Ivan Demidov Misses Practice

Charles-Alexis Brisebois
Ivan Demidov Misses Practice
Credit: X

After a day off yesterday, the Canadiens players were back on the ice to continue training camp 2026.

What stands out is that, for the second day this week, Kaiden Guhle took to the ice. On Monday, he skated with Alexandre Carrier and Jake Evans, who are both injured.

Today, he was on his own.

Naturally, we wondered if this meant that Carrier and Evans were feeling better and would be able to skate with the regular group this morning.

And now, with six days to go before the season starts, both veterans are with the regular group.

Will they be able to play in either of Saturday's two games? Will they be in uniform for the first game of the regular season next Tuesday?

We'll have to wait and see. But things are looking good for both players, whom the Habs have kept on the sidelines for the past few days.

That said, the worrying news of the day is that Ivan Demidov was the only regular player (I count Florian Xhekaj, David Reinbacher, and Adam Engstrom among the regulars) absent from practice.

The Habs announced that the Russian player would be taking a day off for treatment.

Details to follow…

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