Ivan Demidov Misses Practice

After a day off yesterday, the Canadiens players were back on the ice to continue training camp 2026.

What stands out is that, for the second day this week, Kaiden Guhle took to the ice. On Monday, he skated with Alexandre Carrier and Jake Evans, who are both injured.

Today, he was on his own.

Kaiden Guhle is back on the ice in full gear this morning in Brossard, working with Adam Nicholas. @DLCoulisses #GoHabsGo #Guhle #NHL pic.twitter.com/6HaenouK8c — Patrick Guillet (@PatGuillet) September 23, 2026

Naturally, we wondered if this meant that Carrier and Evans were feeling better and would be able to skate with the regular group this morning.

And now, with six days to go before the season starts, both veterans are with the regular group.

Will they be able to play in either of Saturday's two games? Will they be in uniform for the first game of the regular season next Tuesday?

We'll have to wait and see. But things are looking good for both players, whom the Habs have kept on the sidelines for the past few days.

Jake Evans, like Carrier, is also with the main group. Both players had been dealing with minor injuries in recent days. So it's good news to see them with the regulars. @DLCoulisses pic.twitter.com/tANPW8Tv5k — Marc-Olivier Cook (@Cook_Marco) September 23, 2026

That said, the worrying news of the day is that Ivan Demidov was the only regular player (I count Florian Xhekaj, David Reinbacher, and Adam Engstrom among the regulars) absent from practice.

The Habs announced that the Russian player would be taking a day off for treatment.

The practice is nearly full this morning in Brossard. Almost all the regular players are on the ice, with the exception of Ivan Demidov, who is absent. A few young players who could earn a spot on the team are also present, including Florian… pic.twitter.com/deBjYXUKdB — Patrick Guillet (@PatGuillet) September 23, 2026

Details to follow…