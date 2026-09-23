Martin St-Louis Comments on Ivan Demidov’s Health

Charles-Alexis Brisebois
Martin St-Louis Comments on Ivan Demidov’s Health
Credit: Capture d'écran/Twitter

This morning, there was plenty of action in Brossard.

First off, the new groups caught everyone's attention. The Canadiens really drew a line in the sand by dividing the groups into those who have a shot at making the team and those who don't.

This gives some guys the chance to get NHL-level reps, according to Martin St-Louis.

But what caused the most buzz was the fact that Russian star Ivan Demidov was unable to practice with the team's other regulars this morning.

The Canadiens cited a day of treatment.

Does this mean that the Canadiens' #93 is injured to the point of having to miss games or sit out the remainder of the team's training camp?

It's impossible to say for sure, since we don't know anything.

But since he was fine after Monday's game and the Canadiens haven't listed him on the injured list (as is the case with Kaiden Guhle and Bryce Pickford), that gives us hope.

It's also worth noting that Martin St-Louis said after practice that he wasn't worried. I'm not making a big deal out of it—since the coach wasn't going to say otherwise—but it's one more sign that DemiGOD is doing relatively well.

Did the Canadiens want to protect Demidov from a practice that was intense in some respects? It's a valid question.

After all, skating like that for a guy with a sore foot might not be the best idea. Perhaps that was part of the equation after Tuesday's day off.


In a Nutshell

– Wow.

– Interesting.

– Note.

– Monty, a pro.

– Oh, really?

– Well deserved.

facebook icon Share twitter icon Tweet linkedin icon Share
Copied!