Martin St-Louis Comments on Ivan Demidov’s Health

This morning, there was plenty of action in Brossard.

First off, the new groups caught everyone's attention. The Canadiens really drew a line in the sand by dividing the groups into those who have a shot at making the team and those who don't.

This gives some guys the chance to get NHL-level reps, according to Martin St-Louis.

#Habs Martin St-Louis says Florian Xhekaj, Owen Beck, Adam Engström, and David Reinbacher skating with the main group was a chance for them to get good reps at the #NHL pace: “For them, every day matters—no matter what group you're in, there's always an opportunity…” — Priyanta Emrith (@HabsInHighHeels) September 23, 2026

But what caused the most buzz was the fact that Russian star Ivan Demidov was unable to practice with the team's other regulars this morning.

The Canadiens cited a day of treatment.

Does this mean that the Canadiens' #93 is injured to the point of having to miss games or sit out the remainder of the team's training camp?

It's impossible to say for sure, since we don't know anything.

But since he was fine after Monday's game and the Canadiens haven't listed him on the injured list (as is the case with Kaiden Guhle and Bryce Pickford), that gives us hope.

It's also worth noting that Martin St-Louis said after practice that he wasn't worried. I'm not making a big deal out of it—since the coach wasn't going to say otherwise—but it's one more sign that DemiGOD is doing relatively well.

MSL tells reporters in Brossard that he is not concerned about Demidov's therapy session. Didn't flinch. https://t.co/kXuD8hGqZy — Marco D'Amico (@mndamico) September 23, 2026

Did the Canadiens want to protect Demidov from a practice that was intense in some respects? It's a valid question.

After all, skating like that for a guy with a sore foot might not be the best idea. Perhaps that was part of the equation after Tuesday's day off.

Martin St. Louis is pushing the players hard at #Habs practice this morning in Brossard. pic.twitter.com/H4Y4UH2Yue — Stu Cowan (@StuCowan1) September 23, 2026

Anything goes when you're really thirsty pic.twitter.com/VEkjPvYzoK — TVA Sports (@TVASports) September 23, 2026

In a Nutshell

– Wow.

Way to go, coach! That's what I call the game within the game! pic.twitter.com/kIcdkoS4wN — DansLesCoulisses (@DLCoulisses) September 23, 2026

– Interesting.

This month's standout player, Florian Xhekaj, shone again today at practice. He scored several goals during the session and was a constant threat around the net. The decision certainly won't be an easy one for the coaching staff:… pic.twitter.com/DGS3qZF2mc — Patrick Guillet (@PatGuillet) September 23, 2026

– Note.

Note that the bench will be thin this weekend: Amaya, Losenko, one of the players named above… and ??? There's a chance we'll see some Academy players on the bench on Saturday. There are six of them at practice today. — Maxime Truman (@MaximeTruman) September 23, 2026

– Monty, a pro.

#Habs Martin St-Louis on Sam Montembeault: “He was a pro last year when he didn't see much action at the end of the season—an unbelievable teammate… he hasn't forgotten how to play in goal; Monty is a really good goalie and he's had a really good camp so far.” — Priyanta Emrith (@HabsInHighHeels) September 23, 2026

– Oh, really?

Long after practice, Caufield and Hutson are challenging themselves in new—and unnecessary—ways. pic.twitter.com/JV8fPAb9UH — Eric Engels (@EricEngels) September 23, 2026

– Well deserved.