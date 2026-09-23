Kirby Dach: “The more time goes by, the more he looks like Jonathan Drouin”

Kirby Dach had a job to do. Just one.

He had to show up at the Canadiens' training camp and prove that he was ready to take things seriously. He should have been one of those guys who takes it on the chin at camp because he has something to prove.

That didn't happen.

Instead, we're seeing the Kirby Dach we know: the one who drags his skates across the ice and the one who disappoints. It's always the same story with Kirby, and clearly, it's not about to change…

Yannick Bouchard summed it up well yesterday on “5 à 7”: Kirby Dach is looking more and more like Jonathan Drouin.

You know, the kind of super-talented player who was selected third overall in the draft but isn't able to perform because he doesn't put in the effort to make it happen…

There are still a lot of questions surrounding Dachhttps://t.co/xJJxunv1Xc — Le 5 à 7 (@5a7RDS) September 22, 2026

You might say I'm being a little harsh on #77. That we should give the runner a chance, or that he deserves a break after the last few years, which have been tough for him health-wise.

But… no.

At some point, the guy has to get the message. And it's not up to me to do that: the Canadiens' management needs to sit down with him and make him understand that it just isn't working.

Because if you keep giving opportunities to a guy who doesn't deserve them, it's going to start causing a stir in the locker room. The guys may love him, Kirby… but they want to win, too.

And when you see a guy taking it easy while everyone on the planet knows he needs to give more… that can have certain consequences internally, too.

Quick Notes

– Note this.

Goalies among a large number of players on NHL waivers today: Phoenix Copley (CBJ), Jaxson Stauber (UTA), Spencer Martin (NYR), Taylor Gauthier (PIT), and Jonas Johansson (TB) — Chris Johnston (@reporterchris) September 23, 2026

– Well done.

The Trois-Rivières Lions announce the arrival of Stéphane Huard! After playing for the Sacred Heart University Pioneers in the NCAA last season, the forward is returning to Quebec to begin his professional career with the Lions! pic.twitter.com/nog4a6zvQ9 — Trois-Rivières Lions (@Lions3r) September 23, 2026

– Congratulations!

– Oh, really?

The nine governors have approved it, and the commissioner just gave a French-language interview to @StephTurcotTVA https://t.co/t7Ite4LymY — TVA Sports (@TVASports) September 23, 2026

– Enjoy the read.