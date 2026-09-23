“I’m horrified”: Mark Messier lashes out at Mike Babcock… and the Oilers

Marc-Olivier Cook
“I’m horrified”: Mark Messier lashes out at Mike Babcock… and the Oilers
Credit: Codie McLachlan/Getty Images

Ouch.

Let's just say Mark Messier didn't exactly choose his words carefully when asked about Mike Babcock's hiring in Edmonton.

The former Oilers captain was very clear when asked for his opinion on his former team's decision…

Messier didn't just say he didn't like the decision: his main concern is what might happen if things go south between Babcock and the Oilers' players.

That statement speaks for itself:

“I'm simply horrified by this whole situation, to be honest with you.” – Mark Messier

That says it all.

Because we're not talking about some random former player passing through Edmonton here: we're talking about Mark Messier, a true legend in Oilers history. And to know that he feels this way… that's something special.

The Oilers' decision caused quite a stir when they hired Babcock… and it's likely to continue to do so.

Because the reality is, even though the guy says he's worked on himself, we know he has a negative reputation. There have been plenty of different stories about his management style in recent years, and that's why people are pointing fingers at the organization in Edmonton for its choice…

Oh well.

It's better to be in Edmonton because there are plenty of people who will find themselves at the center of a lot of criticism (even though that's already the case right now).

And in all of this, I'm also thinking of Connor McDavid… who has spoken out publicly on several occasions to say that he liked his team's decision because it would help him push himself even harder.

He, too, could find himself in a precarious situation if it doesn't work out…


Quick Q&A

– Yes. The answer is yes.

– Well done!

– It's official: the Jays are out.

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