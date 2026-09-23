“I’m horrified”: Mark Messier lashes out at Mike Babcock… and the Oilers

Ouch.

Let's just say Mark Messier didn't exactly choose his words carefully when asked about Mike Babcock's hiring in Edmonton.

The former Oilers captain was very clear when asked for his opinion on his former team's decision…

Messier didn't just say he didn't like the decision: his main concern is what might happen if things go south between Babcock and the Oilers' players.

That statement speaks for itself:

“I'm simply horrified by this whole situation, to be honest with you.” – Mark Messier

That says it all.

Because we're not talking about some random former player passing through Edmonton here: we're talking about Mark Messier, a true legend in Oilers history. And to know that he feels this way… that's something special.

Whoa. My colleague Mark Messier on the Oilers hiring Mike Babcock as head coach, during today's ESPN NHL Opening Night media call. “I am just horrified about the whole thing, to be honest with you.” pic.twitter.com/Wcd7qOsm29 — Greg Wyshynski (@wyshynski) September 23, 2026

The Oilers' decision caused quite a stir when they hired Babcock… and it's likely to continue to do so.

Because the reality is, even though the guy says he's worked on himself, we know he has a negative reputation. There have been plenty of different stories about his management style in recent years, and that's why people are pointing fingers at the organization in Edmonton for its choice…

Oh well.

It's better to be in Edmonton because there are plenty of people who will find themselves at the center of a lot of criticism (even though that's already the case right now).

And in all of this, I'm also thinking of Connor McDavid… who has spoken out publicly on several occasions to say that he liked his team's decision because it would help him push himself even harder.

He, too, could find himself in a precarious situation if it doesn't work out…

Quick Q&A

– Yes. The answer is yes.

David Reinbacher has quietly had one of the better training camps among Canadiens prospects. Forget where he was drafted for a second… Based ONLY on what you've seen this camp: Has Reinbacher earned an NHL spot? — Mitch Gallo (@MitchyGallo) September 23, 2026

– Well done!

SOCCER: #CanWNT international Evelyne Viens opened the scoring Wednesday against @FCBfemeni in a 5-2 loss by @PFC_feminines in the Women's Champions League. It was her first goal in a Paris FC uniform and her 12th goal in 22 career #UWCL matches @CanadaSoccerFR… — Philippe Germain – VCI (@goVCIca) September 23, 2026

– It's official: the Jays are out.