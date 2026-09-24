Practice: Kirby Dach also had a message

Another day of training camp has begun in Brossard. And it's going to be a busy one.

Before the intra-squad game, we noticed that Ivan Demidov was still absent from practice. He's been given another day off to undergo treatment.

But more importantly, Owen Beck and Florian Xhekaj practiced with the AHL guys. This comes on the heels of Martin St-Louis's comments regarding the role of young players in Montreal.

That doesn't mean they won't get their chance in the intra-squad game. But it does mean that during practice, they weren't with the regulars.

So the group assignments (A and B) don't tell the whole story this morning.

Groups A and B are facing off at 11:30; Demidov and Condotta have a therapy day #GoHabsGo pic.twitter.com/26u5GCED3P — Karine Hains (@KarineHains) September 24, 2026

Our clues come mainly from today's lineups. And behind the news about Florian Xhekaj—a player who got the message—there's another guy who needs to get the hint.

We're talking about Kirby Dach.

Kreider – Suzuki – Caufield

Slaf – Kapanen – Dach

Texier – Newhook – Bolduc

Evans – Danault – Anderson Dach is on the second line, where Ivan Demidov usually plays (Demidov is taking a day off for treatment). @DLCoulisses pic.twitter.com/JxfdlC4d4T — Marc-Olivier Cook (@Cook_Marco) September 24, 2026

Since the Canadiens keep insisting they're not worried about Ivan Demidov, seeing Kirby Dach play in his place inevitably makes him the guy warming the Russian's seat.

Often, the extra forward will step in to fill a spot until the regular player returns.

Does Kirby Dach—who hasn't had a great training camp and who undoubtedly knows his future isn't necessarily in Montreal in the medium term—feel like the odd man out?

Because judging by what's happening in practice, it looks like Florian Xhekaj isn't the only one who got a message this morning.

In a Nutshell

– Today's defensive pairs.

Hutson – Carrier

Matheson – Dobson

Xhekaj – Struble Engstrom – Reinbacherhttps://t.co/JEQZR8bKHcpic.twitter.com/JGeZk2e7kO — Marc-Olivier Cook (@Cook_Marco) September 24, 2026

– Oh?

Martin St-Louis STOPS practice and reminds his players of his standards in a very direct way… after making them skate intensely. pic.twitter.com/o30VA8YHXs — Anthony Martineau (@Antho_Martineau) September 24, 2026

– Um…

The AHL's Laval Rocket are celebrating their tenth season this year. To mark the occasion, I've compiled a complete history of jersey numbers for every player who has played a game with the Rocket from 2017 to 2026. Good luck reading it. pic.twitter.com/smClShreO0 — Andrew Zadarnowski (@AZadarski) September 24, 2026

– A must-read.

My column on Canadiens defenseman Mike Matheson and how his fitness routine and strict diet allow him to keep doing what he does at age 32 #Habs: https://t.co/rUrK0RPNni — Stu Cowan (@StuCowan1) September 24, 2026

– Interesting.