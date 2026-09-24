How Martin St-Louis Uses Instagram to Improve Himself

Martin St-Louis is a modern coach.

He isn't just a carbon copy of the coaches who led him 20 years ago. He's taken elements from his former coaches, but he's also learned to work with the younger generation.

Everyone has to adapt in 2026. #AdaptOrDie

If St-Louis is able to connect with the new generation, it's because he doesn't just impose his ideas—he discusses them with his players. He tries to convince them of the benefits of his ideas because that helps young players learn better.

That's what he explained to Patrick Lagacé this morning on 98.5.

An interesting interview with Martin St-Louis, hosted by Patrick Lagacé. On curiosity, leadership, Generation Z, and its connection to… downtown areas! https://t.co/YMlsipK71Z — Alexandre Pratt (@alexandrepratt) September 24, 2026

St-Louis explained that he doesn't just draw inspiration from the world of sports to become a better coach. Many different things can help him come up with new ideas.

And, of course, he also finds inspiration through modern methods.

He gave Instagram as an example. He has an account, but he doesn't use the platform to show off or to send questionable videos to his friends, for instance.

He uses it to watch videos to become a better point guard.

St. Louis has clearly figured out the algorithm, since he realized that by liking a video, the platform would subsequently suggest that kind of content to him.

I say this with all due respect, of course, but his explanation of Instagram gave his age away just a bit!

But seriously, kudos to him for finding sources of inspiration. It's proof that social media, contrary to what many people think, can be used in a positive way.

If it helps the coach come up with ideas, so much the better.

Quick Q&A

– Good question.

Which 2024 top-5 pick do you expect to score more points next season? pic.twitter.com/I06luCIwsp — BarDown (@BarDown) September 24, 2026

– Worth noting.

The #NHL has untangled the Winnipeg Jets' franchise history and records and re-attached them to the current Jets franchise. It now includes Jets 1.0 (1979–96), the Thrashers (1999–2011), and Jets 2.0 (2011–present). Coyotes franchise records now only include the Arizona years (1996–2024). pic.twitter.com/70bfviLal1 — Frank Seravalli (@frank_seravalli) September 24, 2026

– Contract in Chicago.