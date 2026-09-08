Gleb Pugachyov Criticized by Grant McCagg: “A Far Cry from Tom Wilson”

Charles-Alexis Brisebois
Gleb Pugachyov Criticized by Grant McCagg: “A Far Cry from Tom Wilson”
Credit: Capture d'écran / YouTube

Is Gleb Pugachyov in good enough shape?

It's a straightforward question, but one worth asking. Why? Because Grant McCagg, the former Canadiens scout who follows the team and its prospects, raised the issue.

It all started last night on Twitter, when he posted a video noting that the Canadiens prospect sometimes looked disinterested on the ice and was often out of position early in the season. This likely includes the preseason games.

But that's not all.

McCagg also wondered if Pugachyov, like Alexis Lafrenière, had come to believe that being a first-round pick was enough to prove himself.

“Has he been resting on his laurels?” – Grant McCagg on Gleb Pugachyov

He wonders if the Russian is telling himself this: the Habs moved up in the first round to draft me, so all I have to do is show up at the arena to bulk up and play hockey.

He says (in a tweet) that, under those circumstances, Pugachyov isn't anywhere near Tom Wilson's level. This refers to the time the prospect said in an interview that he was ready to take down the Capitals player.

Pugachyov, who suffered an injury in yesterday's junior game, is the subject of some doubts right now.

I'm not saying he'll be the next Jarred Tinordi, a player who had a… decent career in the NHL. But we can all agree that drafting a player in the first round—if he isn't the best player available—is a risk.

And that's true regardless of the reason. Whether it's nationality (Filip Mesar, Louis Leblanc), size (Jarred Tinordi), or position (David Reinbacher), it can backfire on the team.

Let's hope for the Canadiens' sake that Pugachyov doesn't fall into that category and that he becomes a key piece of Kent Hughes's puzzle to bring the Stanley Cup back to the city. After all, it's far from too late.


In a Nutshell

– Speaking of how being a first-round pick is no guarantee of success on its own.

– Not ideal.

– Virtual meeting of NHL coaches and GMs. It's customary.

– The Flyers will have a new home in 2030.

– He's back on the ice.

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