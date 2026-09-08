Gleb Pugachyov Criticized by Grant McCagg: “A Far Cry from Tom Wilson”

Is Gleb Pugachyov in good enough shape?

It's a straightforward question, but one worth asking. Why? Because Grant McCagg, the former Canadiens scout who follows the team and its prospects, raised the issue.

It all started last night on Twitter, when he posted a video noting that the Canadiens prospect sometimes looked disinterested on the ice and was often out of position early in the season. This likely includes the preseason games.

Is Pugachyov out of shape? Not sure, but so far this season in both the MHL and KHL, he has been behind the play and often disinterested. Yes, it's early, but it's been a recurring theme. #HabsCast pic.twitter.com/ddt2Nygl0e — Grant McCagg (@grantmccagg) September 8, 2026

But that's not all.

McCagg also wondered if Pugachyov, like Alexis Lafrenière, had come to believe that being a first-round pick was enough to prove himself.

“Has he been resting on his laurels?” – Grant McCagg on Gleb Pugachyov

He wonders if the Russian is telling himself this: the Habs moved up in the first round to draft me, so all I have to do is show up at the arena to bulk up and play hockey.

He says (in a tweet) that, under those circumstances, Pugachyov isn't anywhere near Tom Wilson's level. This refers to the time the prospect said in an interview that he was ready to take down the Capitals player.

Gleb Pugachyov is a long way from Tom Wilson's level at this point. He'll need to put in the necessary work. #GoHabsGo pic.twitter.com/DTW5q1A9Lh — Grant McCagg (@grantmccagg) September 8, 2026

Pugachyov, who suffered an injury in yesterday's junior game, is the subject of some doubts right now.

I'm not saying he'll be the next Jarred Tinordi, a player who had a… decent career in the NHL. But we can all agree that drafting a player in the first round—if he isn't the best player available—is a risk.

And that's true regardless of the reason. Whether it's nationality (Filip Mesar, Louis Leblanc), size (Jarred Tinordi), or position (David Reinbacher), it can backfire on the team.

Let's hope for the Canadiens' sake that Pugachyov doesn't fall into that category and that he becomes a key piece of Kent Hughes's puzzle to bring the Stanley Cup back to the city. After all, it's far from too late.

In a Nutshell

– Speaking of how being a first-round pick is no guarantee of success on its own.

According to my sources, Jacob Perreault, a former first-round NHL draft pick and former Laval Rocket player, has reportedly signed a contract in the ECHL. Perreault will—according to my sources—wear the Indy Fuel (Indianapolis) uniform in 2026–27. Proof #569116 that being… pic.twitter.com/OZWaTWlblr — Maxime Truman (@MaximeTruman) September 6, 2026

– Not ideal.

– Virtual meeting of NHL coaches and GMs. It's customary.

The NHL is holding a Zoom call/meeting with all 32 GMs and head coaches today at 1 p.m. ET. This meeting was held in person last September in Detroit, but it was decided to hold it online this year instead, which is easier for everyone involved. — Pierre LeBrun (@PierreVLeBrun) September 8, 2026

– The Flyers will have a new home in 2030.

The Philadelphia 76ers and Flyers have unveiled the first look at their new South Philly arena. It's scheduled to open in 2030. pic.twitter.com/oo5cPJllHI — Front Office Sports (@FOS) September 8, 2026

– He's back on the ice.