Shohei Ohtani Returns to Action Tonight

After several days off, Shohei Ohtani will return to his team's lineup tonight against the Reds.

The Japanese player, who missed his team's last four games due to health issues, will be in the starting lineup. This has been announced.

Shohei Ohtani is in the Dodgers' lineup tonight. — Bill Shaikin (@BillShaikin) September 7, 2026

Does this mean he'll avoid the (15-day) injured list for the rest of the season? Possibly, yes.

But that doesn't mean he won't experience pain in the coming days that could change the situation. Things can change quickly in Major League Baseball.

We'll see as time goes on. The Dodgers' medical staff will keep a close eye on the situation, of course.

The good news in Los Angeles is that the team has won its last four games without him and is now in a position to get back in the game.

We'll see if he can make an impact offensively, given that he was clearly struggling the last time we saw him.

Keep in mind, however, that the Japanese star likely won't be able to pitch this season—he's in too much pain to take the mound. The goal in L.A. is to maximize his bat.

And if that means Pete Crow-Armstrong ends up winning the MVP… so be it. That's not exactly a priority in California.

Above all, the Dodgers need him to be ready for the playoffs. The rest is less important.

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