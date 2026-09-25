Red Sox: Willson Contreras Can’t Even Take a Swing

Even though it's still mathematically possible for the Boston Red Sox to finish sixth in the American League (instead of fifth), yesterday's (Thursday) game against the Cleveland Guardians didn't mean much.

However, the postgame developments could have implications for what comes next. After his team's 1-0 loss, Willson Contreras told the media that he hadn't been able to take any swings on Wednesday or Thursday because of a slow recovery following his Tuesday workout.

Let's just say that with only five days to go before the start of the playoffs, this doesn't bode well for the Red Sox. The first baseman, who has been Boston's top hitter all season, is working to return from a hand injury sustained on a wild pitch last Thursday.

The latest from Willson Contreras isn't encouraging.https://t.co/D4UwU1MCfb — Ian Browne (@IanMBrowne) September 25, 2026

He was seen taking batting practice on the field earlier this week at Fenway Park, but he seems far from 100%, and he's frustrated.

I mean, it's frustrating, to be honest. I was hoping to be able to hit today. I just couldn't make contact, so I went into the locker room with tears in my eyes. I'm being honest. Because that's why we play. We play to be in the playoffs in October, and it's really frustrating when you're doing your best and you expect to heal faster, but it just doesn't happen.

This makes the situation all the more disappointing for the Sox and Contreras, since he had just returned from a stint on the injured list due to a hamstring injury that had plagued him for most of the current season.

If Contreras is sidelined for the Wild Card Series—likely against their archrivals, the New York Yankees—the Red Sox will have the choice between Nick Sogard and Mickey Gasper to replace him at the number-three spot. Romy Gonzalez could also be called upon against left-handed pitchers.

While anything can happen during the postseason, we're not talking about the same caliber of player as Contreras here.

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