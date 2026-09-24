MLB in Brief: The Cubs and White Sox Advance to the Playoffs | Paul Skenes Hits 200

The Cubs and the White Sox in the playoffs

The Mariners and Orioles, on the other hand, have been eliminated.

The Cubs and White Sox both clinched playoff berths within two minutes of each other pic.twitter.com/NeQxNO1hvZ — Talkin' Baseball (@TalkinBaseball_) September 24, 2026

Confusion for Cam Schlittler

It's not certain he'll start Game 1 of the series.

Is Cam Schlittler starting Game 1 of the AL Wild Card Series? Aaron Boone: “We'll see. Not necessarily.” Why not? “Whoever starts Game 1 or 2 doesn't affect the next series. So whoever starts Game 1 or 2 can pitch Games 2 and 5 in the next series, for example. So we'll decide what makes the most sense…” — Bryan Hoch (@BryanHoch) September 23, 2026

Clarke Schmidt, meanwhile, is heading to the injured list.

The earliest Schmidt can be activated is Oct. 6, which rules him out of the ALWC series and the ALDS as well. https://t.co/Oc8FcZ8z6s — Greg Joyce (@GJoyce9) September 24, 2026

The roof of Olympic Stadium

It will be installed this fall.

The stadium's new roof will be installed this fall! @parcolympique https://t.co/7N1LWjf4bT — Jeremy Filosa (@JeremyFilosa) September 24, 2026

The Reds' Fate

Why Aren't They Like the Brewers?

‘Why aren't we the Brewers?' How the Reds remain in limbo while other small-market clubs succeed. With @ctrent, unlocked and free to read. https://t.co/XYoua5ZSFx — Ken Rosenthal (@Ken_Rosenthal) September 24, 2026

Camilo Doval Returns to San Francisco

He was claimed off waivers.

The Giants claimed Camilo Doval. A truly incredible way to set the MLB record for players used this year. — Alex Pavlovic (@PavlovicNBCS) September 24, 2026

And that's 200 for Paul Skenes

He didn't have an incredible season, but he still struck out batters.

Paul Skenes records his 200th strikeout and exits to a standing ovation from @Pirates fans https://t.co/qNugUqsd6K pic.twitter.com/ZOXxJQBVLa — MLB (@MLB) September 24, 2026

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