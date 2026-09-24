MLB in Brief: The Cubs and White Sox Advance to the Playoffs | Paul Skenes Hits 200

Charles-Alexis Brisebois
MLB in Brief: The Cubs and White Sox Advance to the Playoffs | Paul Skenes Hits 200
Credit: LS

The Cubs and the White Sox in the playoffs

The Mariners and Orioles, on the other hand, have been eliminated.

Confusion for Cam Schlittler

It's not certain he'll start Game 1 of the series.

Clarke Schmidt, meanwhile, is heading to the injured list.

The roof of Olympic Stadium

It will be installed this fall.

The Reds' Fate

Why Aren't They Like the Brewers?

Camilo Doval Returns to San Francisco

He was claimed off waivers.

And that's 200 for Paul Skenes

He didn't have an incredible season, but he still struck out batters.

Created by humans, assisted by AI.

facebook icon Share twitter icon Tweet linkedin icon Share
Copied!