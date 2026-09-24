MLB in Brief: The Cubs and White Sox Advance to the Playoffs | Paul Skenes Hits 200
The Cubs and the White Sox in the playoffs
The Mariners and Orioles, on the other hand, have been eliminated.
Confusion for Cam Schlittler
It's not certain he'll start Game 1 of the series.
Clarke Schmidt, meanwhile, is heading to the injured list.
The earliest Schmidt can be activated is Oct. 6, which rules him out of the ALWC series and the ALDS as well. https://t.co/Oc8FcZ8z6s
— Greg Joyce (@GJoyce9) September 24, 2026
The roof of Olympic Stadium
It will be installed this fall.
The Reds' Fate
Why Aren't They Like the Brewers?
Camilo Doval Returns to San Francisco
He was claimed off waivers.
The Giants claimed Camilo Doval. A truly incredible way to set the MLB record for players used this year.
— Alex Pavlovic (@PavlovicNBCS) September 24, 2026
And that's 200 for Paul Skenes
He didn't have an incredible season, but he still struck out batters.
Paul Skenes records his 200th strikeout and exits to a standing ovation from @Pirates fans https://t.co/qNugUqsd6K pic.twitter.com/ZOXxJQBVLa
— MLB (@MLB) September 24, 2026
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