40/40: Pete Crow-Armstrong Makes History

I know that the new rules designed to encourage stolen bases mean that a season with 40 home runs and 40 stolen bases isn't as rare as it used to be, but…

But to see a player make history and reach such a milestone is still a remarkable feat.

For the past few weeks, we'd suspected this was coming for Pete Crow-Armstrong. And now it's official.

With his 40th stolen base of the season, PCA has added his name to the prestigious list of players who have reached the 40/40 milestone. He currently has 45 home runs.

Lucky for the Cubs that the center fielder—who will win the National League MVP—has already signed his contract extension…

Here are the other names on the list.

1988, Jose Canseco (42/40)

1996, Barry Bonds (42/40)

1998, Alex Rodriguez (42/46)

2006, Alfonso Soriano (46/41)

2023, Ronald Acuña Jr. (41/73)

2024, Shohei Ohtani (54, 59)

At just 24 years old, PCA is the third-youngest player to reach this milestone. Canseco and A-Rod were younger.

He is also the third player, along with Ohtani (who founded the 50/50 club) and Soriano, to have hit at least 45 home runs while stealing 40 bases.

Obviously, PCA's goal now will be to help his team in the playoffs. His club hasn't qualified yet, but it won't be long.

After all, it's all well and good to have a great season, but Cubs fans have high expectations for what comes next.

Created by humans, assisted by AI.