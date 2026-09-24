John Schneider Weighs In on the Vladimir Guerrero Jr. Controversy

By now, you've probably seen Vladimir Guerrero Jr.'s comments about his 2026 season and his contract, right?

Let's just say it made the rounds in the media pretty quickly…

For those who haven't seen it, Vladdy said he's being paid for what he's done in the past, not for what he's going to do.

We talked about it on the Passion MLB podcast on Wednesday night.

@passion_mlb podcast with Pascal Harvey and @SebasBerrouard Vladdy's comments, the Blue Jays' elimination, and the race for the playoffs are on the agenda https://t.co/4wwfQq6p9b — Charles-Alexis Brisebois (@Charles__Alexis) September 24, 2026

Obviously, hearing Vladdy say things like that can really give the impression that he doesn't feel enough pressure to perform.

And after a disastrous season—in which he was a major reason the Blue Jays missed the playoffs—let's just say that seeing him shift the blame like this is upsetting to fans.

After Game 2 of yesterday's doubleheader, John Schneider was asked about the hot topic among Blue Jays fans.

And the manager, naturally, came to his player's defense.

John Schneider said that Vladdy's comments had “unfortunate timing,” but they will help him deal with “feeling the weight of being the guy every single day.” “The player, the person I know in Vlad, is by no means saying, ‘OK, I got paid and I'm good with that.'” #BlueJays — Keegan Matheson (@KeeganMatheson) September 24, 2026

Schneider spoke of “bad timing” and the fact that the club will help him manage the pressure of being the big name in town.

He added that his first baseman works hard and isn't the type to rest on his laurels just because he signed his contract.

John Schneider on Vlad Guerrero Jr.'s viral comments: “The person I know—Vlad—is by no means saying, ‘Okay, I got paid and I'm good with that.' I know the kind of worker he is, the kind of player he is, the kind of teammate he is… he's going to continue to work to have a better year.” — Hazel Mae (@thehazelmae) September 24, 2026

The truth is, I don't know if Schneider really means what he said. But he had no choice but to defend his player publicly.

That's the right thing to do in 2026.

I imagine, however, that Schneider and his bosses are going to have a serious talk with Vladdy about the significance of his contract and the expectations placed on him.

We thought it was clear, but apparently, some people need things explained to them more often than not.

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