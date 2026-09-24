Max Scherzer is expected to announce his plans for the future in the coming days
On Wednesday afternoon, the Blue Jays were eliminated from the playoff race. The team had a disappointing season.
Naturally, this raises the question: Is this the end for Max Scherzer?
We know he's likely to make one last start on Sunday in front of the Toronto Blue Jays' fans—even if it's on short rest.
That would allow him to have a fitting farewell start in front of his fans.
We imagine he'll be looking, in particular, to surpass Justin Verlander (who will throw a few pitches on Saturday) in strikeouts.
After his seven strikeouts on Wednesday, Scherzer is four behind his former teammate with the Tigers and the Mets.
But the question on everyone's mind is this: Will Scherzer seek to return to the majors in 2027?
For now, the pitcher is keeping everyone in suspense. He'll reveal his plans in the coming days, once the season is over.
Scherzer, who has 500 career starts under his belt, was the subject of an article (in The Athletic) on Wednesday morning stating that he is aiming for a 20th season in 2027.
It's unclear whether he'll achieve that goal, but that's what he's aiming for.
In reality, it will depend on whether he feels capable of pitching and whether a team he's interested in were to make him an offer.
It's still too early to tell if the stars will align… and if his body will hold up. After all, he's realized he can no longer pitch through injuries like he did when he was younger.
Personally, I get the feeling he wants to come back. He loves baseball too much, and I think he wants more than just to narrowly surpass Justin Verlander in career strikeouts.
And above all: I also think he doesn't want to be inducted into Cooperstown at the same time as Verlander, who's retiring on Saturday. We talked about it on the podcast last night…
- The Astros lead their division with a 78-80 record.
- The Diamondbacks are still holding onto hope.
- Pete Alonso's leadership. He encouraged his teammates to tip their caps to the fans.
- Another 200-strikeout season for Chris Sale.
- Ceddanne Rafaela: Just a cramp?
- 41 home runs for Ben Rice.
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