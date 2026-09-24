Max Scherzer is expected to announce his plans for the future in the coming days

On Wednesday afternoon, the Blue Jays were eliminated from the playoff race. The team had a disappointing season.

Naturally, this raises the question: Is this the end for Max Scherzer?

We know he's likely to make one last start on Sunday in front of the Toronto Blue Jays' fans—even if it's on short rest.

That would allow him to have a fitting farewell start in front of his fans.

We imagine he'll be looking, in particular, to surpass Justin Verlander (who will throw a few pitches on Saturday) in strikeouts.

After his seven strikeouts on Wednesday, Scherzer is four behind his former teammate with the Tigers and the Mets.

MLB's all-time strikeout leaders: 8. Justin Verlander (3,554)

9. Max Scherzer (3,550) Verlander pitches Saturday, Scherzer might pitch Sunday in the #BlueJays' final game on short rest… — Keegan Matheson (@KeeganMatheson) September 23, 2026

But the question on everyone's mind is this: Will Scherzer seek to return to the majors in 2027?

For now, the pitcher is keeping everyone in suspense. He'll reveal his plans in the coming days, once the season is over.

Max Scherzer isn't revealing his future plans just yet (h/t @thehazelmae) pic.twitter.com/ekTtGnRqbf — Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) September 23, 2026

Scherzer, who has 500 career starts under his belt, was the subject of an article (in The Athletic) on Wednesday morning stating that he is aiming for a 20th season in 2027.

It's unclear whether he'll achieve that goal, but that's what he's aiming for.

Max Scherzer has 3 Cy Young Awards, 2 World Series rings, over 3,500 strikeouts, and a guaranteed spot in Cooperstown. Yet, here he is at 42, eyeing a potential 20th major league season. Why—and how—Scherzer is still pitching in his 500th game: W/ @MitchBannon https://t.co/1tEwksH83s — Britt Ghiroli (@Britt_Ghiroli) September 23, 2026

In reality, it will depend on whether he feels capable of pitching and whether a team he's interested in were to make him an offer.

It's still too early to tell if the stars will align… and if his body will hold up. After all, he's realized he can no longer pitch through injuries like he did when he was younger.

Personally, I get the feeling he wants to come back. He loves baseball too much, and I think he wants more than just to narrowly surpass Justin Verlander in career strikeouts.

And above all: I also think he doesn't want to be inducted into Cooperstown at the same time as Verlander, who's retiring on Saturday. We talked about it on the podcast last night…

@passion_mlb podcast with Pascal Harvey and @SebasBerrouard Vladdy's comments, the Blue Jays' elimination, and the playoff races are on the menu https://t.co/4wwfQq6p9b — Charles-Alexis Brisebois (@Charles__Alexis) September 24, 2026

PMLB

The Astros lead their division with a 78-80 record.

MLB

The Diamondbacks are still holding onto hope.

MLB

Pete Alonso's leadership. He encouraged his teammates to tip their caps to the fans.

Pete Alonso led the Orioles back onto the field to tip their caps to the Baltimore crowd after their final home game of the season. pic.twitter.com/XbLd78rFvH — Foul Territory (@FoulTerritoryTV) September 24, 2026

Another 200-strikeout season for Chris Sale.

Atlanta showed Chris Sale some love after he recorded his 200th strikeout of the season. It's his ninth season with 200+ strikeouts! (Via: @MLB)pic.twitter.com/SBDSJ9eEKz — Foul Territory (@FoulTerritoryTV) September 24, 2026

Ceddanne Rafaela: Just a cramp?

Hoping Ceddy is okay pic.twitter.com/3FLx6BB5zY — Section 10 Podcast (@Section10Pod) September 24, 2026

41 home runs for Ben Rice.

Ben Rice homers again! He's tied for the lead in the AL with 41 HR! pic.twitter.com/NvQxD3nui9 — MLB (@MLB) September 24, 2026

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