Passion MLB – The Podcast, Episode 125

Sébastien Berrouard
Passion MLB – The Podcast, Episode 125
Credit: PMLB

This week on the Passion MLB podcast, Pascal Harvey, Charles-Alexis Brisebois, and Sébastien Berrouard discussed Vladimir Guerrero Jr.'s controversial statement, the Toronto Blue Jays' elimination, and the playoff picture, to name just a few topics.

Enjoy the episode!

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