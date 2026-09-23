Passion MLB – The Podcast, Episode 125

This week on the Passion MLB podcast, Pascal Harvey, Charles-Alexis Brisebois, and Sébastien Berrouard discussed Vladimir Guerrero Jr.'s controversial statement, the Toronto Blue Jays' elimination, and the playoff picture, to name just a few topics.

Enjoy the episode!

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