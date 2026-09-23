Vladimir Guerrero Jr. and his ridiculous comments
Vladimir Guerrero Jr. had the worst season of his career in 2026. That's one of the reasons why his team won't be playing in October.
And now, the Blue Jays' star player has made some… surprising comments.
He wants people to understand that his $500 million contract was signed for what he's done, not for what he'll do.
Needless to say, this sparked a reaction.
The worst part of all this is that Vlad chose not to back down. On Wednesday, after the afternoon loss to Baltimore, he was asked about his comments.
And he chose to repeat the same thing.
There are several points in the Blue Jays player's defense… starting with his work ethic. The guy worked hard.
Did he have a back injury? Definitely. Did he put so much pressure on himself that he felt anxious and depressed? Yes… which is obviously sad.
Did he want to do better? Yes. Did he lead the Blue Jays to the World Series after signing his mega contract? Absolutely.
Did he feel bad about the fact that fans pay to come see him? Yeah.
But a star player doesn't have the right to refuse to be held accountable by saying he isn't paid to perform. That's taking people for fools.
In the past, teams paid players for past achievements, but not anymore.
Do you think that with the contract the Blue Jays offered, the team's executives don't expect incredible performance?
Do you think they're telling themselves that at least, in 2021, Vladimir was excellent? Come on!
Vladdy chose to play despite his injuries (which I respect), but he's accountable for his performance on the field. And he can't just blame the past like that.
He has no right to take the fans for fools by thinking that such an excuse will be accepted by the team's supporters.
Created by humans, assisted by AI.