MLB in Brief: Dylan Cease on the Injured List | Is Giancarlo Stanton an Option?

Dylan Cease on the injured list

No surprise, following the Blue Jays' elimination.

#BlueJays roster moves, including Dylan Cease being placed on the IL to end his season. pic.twitter.com/8yKUF2vhMb — Keegan Matheson (@KeeganMatheson) September 23, 2026

Is Giancarlo Stanton nearing a return?

He could be an option for the playoffs.

Aaron Boone told reporters that Giancarlo Stanton and Trent Grisham took live at-bats today in Somerset and are “knocking on the door.” pic.twitter.com/aMoqx6CBPD — Foul Territory (@FoulTerritoryTV) September 23, 2026

Change of Plans

The Cubs and Red Sox will play a doubleheader on Friday and a game on Saturday afternoon. The weather won't be good this weekend.

Official: The Cubs and Red Sox will play a split doubleheader on Friday. Saturday's game will be played as scheduled. This could work out well for both teams, giving them an extra day off before the playoffs. — Jesse Rogers (@JesseRogersESPN) September 23, 2026

Justin Verlander's Plan

Pitch until his arm gives out on Saturday.

Justin Verlander told @AJPierzynski12 that he plans to pitch “until my arm falls off” on Saturday. Verlander: “If I can make it to one hundred pitches, I'm going to do it.” pic.twitter.com/UulHK0IfkV — Foul Territory (@FoulTerritoryTV) September 23, 2026

Anthony Volpe at third base?

Maybe.

Yankees are considering an experiment at third base with Anthony Volpe as questions about Ryan McMahon loom https://t.co/VRpMM0cCdp pic.twitter.com/nXXbWV5hxh — New York Post Sports (@nypostsports) September 23, 2026

Season over for Jackson Holliday

He underwent surgery on his left wrist.

Jackson Holliday will undergo surgery on his left wrist, per @JakeDRill. A 10-week recovery is expected and shouldn't impact his 2027 timeline. pic.twitter.com/i2Cgo9WNQc — Foul Territory (@FoulTerritoryTV) September 23, 2026

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