MLB in Brief: Dylan Cease on the Injured List | Is Giancarlo Stanton an Option?
Dylan Cease on the injured list
No surprise, following the Blue Jays' elimination.
Is Giancarlo Stanton nearing a return?
He could be an option for the playoffs.
Aaron Boone told reporters that Giancarlo Stanton and Trent Grisham took live at-bats today in Somerset and are “knocking on the door.” pic.twitter.com/aMoqx6CBPD
— Foul Territory (@FoulTerritoryTV) September 23, 2026
Change of Plans
The Cubs and Red Sox will play a doubleheader on Friday and a game on Saturday afternoon. The weather won't be good this weekend.
Official: The Cubs and Red Sox will play a split doubleheader on Friday. Saturday's game will be played as scheduled. This could work out well for both teams, giving them an extra day off before the playoffs.
— Jesse Rogers (@JesseRogersESPN) September 23, 2026
Justin Verlander's Plan
Pitch until his arm gives out on Saturday.
Justin Verlander told @AJPierzynski12 that he plans to pitch “until my arm falls off” on Saturday.
Verlander: “If I can make it to one hundred pitches, I'm going to do it.” pic.twitter.com/UulHK0IfkV
— Foul Territory (@FoulTerritoryTV) September 23, 2026
Anthony Volpe at third base?
Maybe.
Yankees are considering an experiment at third base with Anthony Volpe as questions about Ryan McMahon loom https://t.co/VRpMM0cCdp pic.twitter.com/nXXbWV5hxh
— New York Post Sports (@nypostsports) September 23, 2026
Season over for Jackson Holliday
He underwent surgery on his left wrist.
Jackson Holliday will undergo surgery on his left wrist, per @JakeDRill.
A 10-week recovery is expected and shouldn't impact his 2027 timeline. pic.twitter.com/i2Cgo9WNQc
— Foul Territory (@FoulTerritoryTV) September 23, 2026
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