MLB in Brief: Dylan Cease on the Injured List | Is Giancarlo Stanton an Option?

Charles-Alexis Brisebois
MLB in Brief: Dylan Cease on the Injured List | Is Giancarlo Stanton an Option?
Credit: MLB

Dylan Cease on the injured list

No surprise, following the Blue Jays' elimination.

Is Giancarlo Stanton nearing a return?

He could be an option for the playoffs.

Change of Plans

The Cubs and Red Sox will play a doubleheader on Friday and a game on Saturday afternoon. The weather won't be good this weekend.

Justin Verlander's Plan

Pitch until his arm gives out on Saturday.

Anthony Volpe at third base?

Maybe.

Season over for Jackson Holliday

He underwent surgery on his left wrist.

Created by humans, assisted by AI.

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