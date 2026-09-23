Baseball This Week in Quebec: The Cactus Advance to the LBMQ Finals

September is flying by, and if you're still hoping to catch some postseason baseball, it's still possible in a few cities across Quebec. Whether you're a fan of the LBJÉQ or the LBMQ, you'll be in for a treat at one of the two respective finals over the next few days.

In the Juniors division, the final matchup of the season between the Québec Diamants and the Repentigny Royal is currently on the schedule. After the two Brulotte Circuit finalists split the first two games, the Diamants emerged victorious in the third game thanks to a stellar performance by pitcher William St-Pierre. Game 4, played on Tuesday, ultimately ended in dramatic fashion in Repentigny's favor. The next game on the schedule will therefore be played Thursday evening at Canac Stadium. The outcome of this final is still far from predictable—much to the delight of fans of this level of baseball.

In the LBMQ, the Victoriaville Cactus has reached the championship series for the fourth consecutive season. This feat is all the more remarkable given that the team finished seventh in the overall standings during the regular season. An experienced squad, combined with a noteworthy offensive lineup, makes the Cactus a formidable opponent moving forward.

The big question now is who will join Victoriaville in the race for the coveted trophy. The answer will come sooner rather than later, as Game 7 between Acton Vale and Montreal takes place tonight at 8 p.m. at the Castors' home field. Let's not forget that the last three finals in the Bélisle circuit pitted Victoriaville against Acton Vale. What's your prediction?

Women's baseball has absolutely nothing to envy anyone, as the first-ever WPBL championship series lived up to expectations. Down 0-2 in the series, the San Francisco FireBells forced a decisive Game 7 by winning the next two games. Our Quebec players, Andréanne Leblanc and Ela Day-Bédard, were at the heart of this comeback against the Los Angeles team. Leblanc was once again a constant threat at the plate, while Day-Bédard was even credited with a win on the mound.

The final game ultimately went in favor of the Los Angeles Queens with a 2-0 victory. Throughout this inaugural season, we've proudly followed our representatives from Quebec, and our up-and-coming female players can now hope to one day play professionally.

News from Vancouver, where the Blue Jays' latest Showcase was held. In collaboration with Martin Lavoie—father of ABC representative Gabriel Lavoie—we were able to get the highlights of the event. As a member of one of the six teams formed for the occasion, he had the chance to play alongside former Expos player Matt Stairs, as well as Denis Boucher and Marc-Antoine Bérubé. These three, along with several other well-known figures in the baseball community, made up the coaching staff.

The right-handed pitcher in question has seen particularly rapid progress, having played at the Bantam level in 2023. During last weekend's event, he made one start and had a few at-bats. He performed well in both roles, and it will be interesting to follow the rest of his journey. It's worth noting that he was named MVP of the most recent Canada Cup, held recently in Summerside, Prince Edward Island.

Another Quebecer, Arnold Ohanian, also drew attention thanks to his power at the plate. His fellow Quebecer, Gabriel Lehouiller, was the only player from Quebec to participate in the popular home run derby. The Blue Jays make it a point to give young players participating in this popular event a warm welcome. Accommodations, uniforms, and travel are therefore covered by the Toronto organization. It's a wonderful experience that will undoubtedly put local talent on the MLB's radar.

PMLB

Javier Sanoja's breakout performance could prompt the Marlins to trade Otto Lopez.

The REP Performance 13U team is in action this weekend in Côte-St-Luc. The tournament is hosted by the Montreal Titans.

Charles Davalan will continue his season in the fall league in Arizona.

The U.S. cities of Cleburne and Kane County are the two latest additions to the Frontier League.

Former Drummondville Brock pitcher Ky Hampton is a key player for the Ottawa Titans in the ongoing playoffs.

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