One year after competing in the World Series, the Blue Jays will not be able to defend their American League title.

After all, following their loss to the Orioles this afternoon, the Blue Jays are out of the playoff race.

This scenario had been looming for months, given the team's dismal season.

The team's somewhat strong comeback in recent weeks wasn't enough to keep their playoff hopes alive. #Obviously

During the game (which ended 4-2 in favor of the Orioles), the Blue Jays watched as Max Scherzer gave up four runs over five innings. The guys didn't run the bases well. Pete Alonso hit a long ball.

And of course, with runners in scoring position, it was a disaster. In short, a day that epitomized the club's season.

The AL will have a new champion as the Blue Jays are officially eliminated from postseason contention. An enormously disappointing season for Toronto on a number of levels—this isn't just a matter of blaming injuries. It's going to be a huge offseason for the organization. — Brandon Wile (@Brandon_N_Wile) September 23, 2026

The Orioles are still in the running, but the team will be eliminated with its next loss. That could happen as early as tonight, in the second game of the doubleheader.

Now that the Blue Jays are out of the picture, some players might not see any more action this season. For example, don't expect to see Dylan Cease pitch against the Reds.

Will Vladdy get some rest? And what about Brett Bateman?

The Blue Jays will have some soul-searching to do this winter. After all, the goal in 2027 will be to compete.

There are three playoff spots left to fill in the American League. The Astros, Rangers, Guardians, White Sox, and Orioles are still in the running.

But folks in Baltimore shouldn't hold their breath…

Created by humans, assisted by AI.