There are only two spots left in the series

Yesterday afternoon, the Cubs and the White Sox clinched playoff spots. And last night, the Guardians and the Padres joined them.

That leaves one playoff spot remaining in each league.

But there's still a lot to be determined when it comes to the various matchups. Nothing is set in stone right now.

Here's everything we're keeping an eye on heading into each team's final three games of the season, starting today. Because yes, everyone is at 159 games.

MLB

In the American League, the Rays are guaranteed to finish in first place, and the Yankees won't budge from the top wild-card spot. That's set in stone.

And if the Yankees win their wild-card series, they'll head to Tampa.

Guardians: The team is one game ahead of the White Sox in the Central Division, but they don't hold the tiebreaker advantage. Winning the division isn't a sure thing.

If Cleveland doesn't win its division, it could finish ahead of the Red Sox (Boston is two games ahead but doesn't hold the tiebreaker) or in the No. 6 spot.

White Sox: They have three fewer wins than the Red Sox and do not hold the tiebreaker against Boston. So it's either a division title or a sixth-place finish for Chicago.

The team that wins the Central (either Cleveland or Chicago) will finish in second place and earn a spot in the Division Series.

Astros and Rangers: With a 79-80 record, the Texas teams must win their division to make the playoffs. The Astros hold the tiebreaker advantage.

These are the only two teams still in the running that haven't clinched a playoff spot yet. It's going to be quite a showdown… between two clubs that aren't really playoff-caliber.

Red Sox: The Red Sox can finish either fifth or sixth in the American League. Finishing fifth is the most likely scenario, mathematically speaking.

To finish sixth, the Red Sox must be overtaken by Cleveland in the wild-card race, as Cleveland holds the tiebreaker against Boston. The Red Sox currently lead by two games.

Schedule: The Guardians will travel to Kansas City, the White Sox will host the Rockies, the Astros are heading to Sacramento, and the Rangers will be in Minnesota.

As for the Red Sox, a home doubleheader is on the schedule today due to rain. Game No. 162 is scheduled for tomorrow, but it could be played on Sunday… in Florida.

MLB

In the National League, the Brewers, Dodgers, and Braves are guaranteed to stay where they are.

The Brewers have the best record in the Majors and are on track for their first 100-win season in franchise history.

The Braves will host the worst wild-card team starting Tuesday, and the winner will head to Los Angeles for the Division Series.

But what about the rest? Here's how it looks.

Padres: They're currently leading the race for the best second-place finish. If they win from here on out, they'll play at home starting Tuesday. #ControlYourOwnDestiny

But the Cubs (one game back) and the Phillies (two games back) hold the edge over San Diego in the tiebreaker.

Cubs: Like the Padres, they're guaranteed a playoff spot. They hold the tiebreaker advantage over San Diego, Philly, and Arizona.

They'll be looking to host wild-card games rather than hit the road.

Phillies: The Phillies aren't guaranteed a playoff spot, but they're two games ahead of the Diamondbacks. However, they don't hold the tiebreaker over Arizona.

They'll therefore need to finish one game ahead of Arizona to qualify, but their fate is in their own hands.

Diamondbacks: Catching up to the Phillies is the only way they can make the playoffs. Sixth place is their only option.

Despite holding the tiebreaker advantage, the DBacks can't really afford any slip-ups.

Schedule: The Cubs will travel to Boston (and possibly to Florida for a game against the Red Sox), and the Phillies will host the Rays.

But most importantly, the Padres will host the Diamondbacks.

PMLB

Is Luis Arraez injured?

Luis Arraez is leaving the game with an apparent left ankle injury. pic.twitter.com/Sk3ZCEVQDU — Todd Zolecki (@ToddZolecki) September 24, 2026

What a season for him.

Cam Schlittler is done after 3 IP and 70 pitches. He finishes the season with a 1.95 ERA. Only Spud Chandler (1.64 in 1943) and Ron Guidry (1.74 in 1978) have posted lower ERAs in franchise history. — Bryan Hoch (@BryanHoch) September 25, 2026

30 home runs for the Reds' star.

Elly De La Cruz has his first 30-homer season! https://t.co/AHhLVOeXQB pic.twitter.com/IH3vdWX1nf — MLB (@MLB) September 25, 2026

He's carrying the D-backs on his shoulders.

Nolan Arenado is leading the @Dbacks' #Postseason charge in September . .351 AVG, 8 HR, 18 RBI, 1.131 OPS in 20 games for the Snakes pic.twitter.com/FfoplJYpBg — MLB Stats (@MLBStats) September 25, 2026

What a trade.

A 10.0-WAR swing for the Pirates in this trade in the 2026 season alone —an all-time steal, my goodness https://t.co/CC7yG6jgcs pic.twitter.com/cUVni1hNbb — jack (@Jolly_Olive) September 25, 2026

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