Nikita Kucherov is on track to become the first forward to earn $20 million a year

After Cale Makar, the next player to sign a $20 million-a-year contract will likely be Quinn Hughes.

I say “probably” because Nikita Kucherov doesn't have a contract lined up for next season either.

Jeff Marek (Sekeres & Price Show) believes there's a chance it could happen soon.

Jeff Marek on the Sekeres & Price Podcast about the next $20M player: “I do think that Quinn is your next $20M player unless Julien Brisebois (Tampa Bay's GM) wants to just blow us out of the water right now with Nikita Kucherov […]” #NHL #GoBolts #mnwild pic.twitter.com/HNXGBHVCrS — R i N K Y (@RinkyReport) September 7, 2026

Kucherov is one of the best players in the NHL and certainly deserves a massive contract.

Last year, he finished with 130 points in 76 games. And like Makar and Hughes, he's set to become an unrestricted free agent. The Lightning certainly wouldn't want to lose him for nothing.

The Russian currently earns $9.5 million annually. Reaching $20 million per year would be a jump of $10.5 million. That's still quite a significant amount, especially for a team that's already up against the salary cap.

And as we can see, the big contracts aren't set to expire for quite some time.

There's a lot of talk about the contract of one of the Hughes brothers, but Kuch's will be just as intriguing. One thing is certain: Julien BriseBois will have to do a lot of financial juggling.

Let's just say that the 2027 free-agent class looks much more interesting than the 2026 one. Unless they all extend their contracts before July 1… just like in 2026.

In a Nutshell

– Stay tuned.

Calgary deserves something SICK Stay tuned… September 14, 2026. #sick pic.twitter.com/u9tFzyOhYW — The Sick Podcast – Calgary (@sickpodcalgary) September 7, 2026

– Read this.

@NickLariviere25 continues his Montreal Canadiens Prospect Rankings as the #4 and #3 prospects are revealed. Do you agree with these rankings? #GoHabsGo #Habs #TheSickPodcasthttps://t.co/MCGKt7tvvS — The Sick Podcast with Tony Marinaro (@thesickpodcasts) September 7, 2026

– I'm very interested in Mason Lohrei.

Mason Lohrei's name is back in NHL trade circles. Multiple league sources tell RG that teams are eyeing the Bruins' surplus of left-handed defensemen ahead of the 2026–27 season.https://t.co/BWdZ9ghJjU — RG (@TheRGMedia) September 7, 2026

– What a performance, indeed.

A “Schwarbomb” rewards Luzardo for the best performance of his careerhttps://t.co/2A1W9FzHTs — RDS (@RDSca) September 7, 2026

– That's good news.