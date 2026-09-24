Ivan Demidov is expected to skate tomorrow

This morning, Ivan Demidov was (once again) absent from practice.

He didn't train with the rest of his teammates, nor did he participate in the intra-squad game.

But the news regarding him is reassuring nonetheless.

After today's practice, the Canadiens told reporters on site that there are no concerns regarding the young player. Arpon Basu reported in a tweet that Demidov was injured while blocking a shot on Monday in Trois-Rivières and that he has spent the last few days resting.

According to Basu, Demidov could be back on the ice tomorrow… and he might even play on Saturday night.

Ivan Demidov is nursing a bruise after blocking a shot in Trois-Rivières on Monday, which is why he's been off the ice the last two days (three if you include Tuesday's day off). I'm told he's expected to skate tomorrow and play Saturday. — Arpon Basu (@ArponBasu) September 24, 2026

Obviously, we all agree this is good news.

We know how important he is to the Montreal lineup… and we know that a huge hole would open up in the lineup if he were to be sidelined for any length of time.

The Canadiens wanted to play it safe with their young player, and that's perfectly fine too. Again, I'll say it: there wasn't much point in putting him in the lineup yesterday and today if he was still feeling pain.

It's not as if he had a spot to earn, after all. And with the start of the season approaching (very quickly), the Habs did the right thing by giving him a little break.

Because the goal, obviously, is to have him in top form for the season opener, which takes place next Tuesday in Toronto.

In a Nutshell

– Impressive performance by the Habs prospect.

300th KHL game for #GoHabsGo prospect Bogdan Konyushkov. 299 GP 20-104–124 PTS #TOR #KHL — Jeremy Garrett HNH (@HockeyNewsHub) September 24, 2026

– Kale Clague! I'd totally forgotten about him!

– Note to self.

I just chatted with Philippe Eullaffroy, and he told me the club couldn't sign a player from the Academy for just one game. So he expects to have a very thin bench this weekend. 3 to 5 players? https://t.co/Fqu0ORfYvH — Maxime Truman (@MaximeTruman) September 24, 2026

– Enjoy the read.