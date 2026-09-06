Walter Cup: The Same Company Loses It for the Second Time

Last season, the Montreal Victoire won its first LPHF championship in the third season of the new professional women's hockey league.

This is a great achievement for the city and for the female athletes, and it deserves to be celebrated in a big way.

In fact, the team's players have been celebrating their 2025–2026 Walter Cup victory since the beginning of the summer, as the trophy has made its way through several cities.

However, the celebrations took a completely different turn two weeks ago when the Walter Cup went missing.

And now, just a few days after it was found, the Walter Cup has been lost again by the same company responsible for transporting it from one player to another.

The Walter Cup Lost Again: https://t.co/39Xce0QnTl — TVA Sports (@TVASports) September 6, 2026

This was announced by player Shiann Darkangelo via her social media accounts, as she expressed her disappointment that the Walter Cup had not arrived in time in Brighton, Michigan, and that it would not be present at her event.

The champions' trophy has thus gone missing again, just as it did on August 21.

Lost twice in two weeks by the same company—let's just say that's really tough, and it shows a lack of professionalism, even if it's only a replica of the Walter Cup.

The actual trophy, crafted by Tiffany & Co. and raised by the players after their victory, is currently on display at the Hockey Hall of Fame.

In Brief

– The US Open continues as we head into the second weekend.

Zverev is struggling a little less; Cerundolo comes from behind to eliminate Fritzhttps://t.co/jw7WFqahf1 — RDS (@RDSca) September 6, 2026

– Good for him.

Tsitsipas's resurgence after two tough yearshttps://t.co/K8k1zIZ0mt — RDS (@RDSca) September 6, 2026

– Worth noting.