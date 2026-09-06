Giants: Rafael Devers Joins Barry Bonds and Willie Mays

The San Francisco Giants' 2026 season is one to forget. But that hasn't stopped Rafael Devers from putting together a stellar campaign in the Bay Area.

So much so that during the Giants' game against the New York Mets yesterday (Saturday), the 29-year-old earned a spot in an exclusive club in the history of the California franchise, joining two of the greatest players in Major League Baseball history.

Indeed, Devers hit two home runs in his team's 9-5 victory over the Mets, bringing his total to six home runs over his last six games. Only Willie Mays and Barry Bonds have matched this streak, according to Sarah Langs of MLB.com.

Giants with 6+ home runs and 7+ walks in a 6-game span in a season, since at least 1900: 2026 Rafael Devers

2004 Barry Bonds

1958 Willie Mays https://t.co/ODB3JNqTPZ — Sarah Langs (@SlangsOnSports) September 5, 2026

Naturally, when a hitter like Devers is on fire, pitchers often try to avoid throwing him fastballs right down the middle. As a result, in addition to his six home runs, the left-handed slugger also drew seven walks during that same six-game stretch.

And even before his second home run of the game, Devers was already in good company in this regard as well, according to Lang.

Giants with 5+ home runs and 7+ walks in a 6-game span, since at least 1900: 2026 Rafael Devers

2004, ‘03, ‘02, ‘01, ‘00, ‘98, ‘97 Barry Bonds

1970, ‘69 Willie McCovey

1961 Orlando Cepeda

1958 Willie Mays

1933, ‘29 Mel Ott https://t.co/Q3MNs8IA3w — Sarah Langs (@SlangsOnSports) September 5, 2026

We're not talking about celery stalks here.

On top of all that, Devers could become the first Giant to record 40 doubles, 40 home runs, and 100 RBIs in a single season.

Currently, he has 34 doubles, 35 home runs, and 91 RBIs with 19 games remaining. If he keeps up this pace through the end of the season, Devers is on track to finish with 39 home runs, 38 doubles, and 103 RBIs.

But he's on fire right now, so who knows where that will take him.

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