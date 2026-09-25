Albert Pujols tried to buy two teams that didn’t appoint him as manager

Albert Pujols wants to become a manager in Major League Baseball. Everyone knows that.

Last year, he had interviews with a few teams. The San Diego Padres seriously considered him.

His name was also mentioned in Baltimore, but what's most well-known is that the Angels had selected him. However, he couldn't reach an agreement on contract terms, and the deal fell through.

Will he have more interviews this winter? Who knows. But it's possible.

But now, in an interview with FOS, the man himself has admitted he has another project in mind: becoming a shareholder in a team.

The player, who has earned more than $340 million over his career, admitted that he tried to buy two clubs that were sold in the last eight months, but to no avail.

First at FOS: Albert Pujols says he has pursued MLB ownership. “We went after a couple of ball clubs that got sold over the last eight months, but they bid a little bit higher than us,” Pujols told FOS. Story by @EliKronenberg — Front Office Sports (@FOS) September 24, 2026

Pujols, who is part of a group (he doesn't have the money to be a majority owner), likely tried to buy the Padres and the Angels. Those teams were sold in 2026.

The Angels haven't officially been sold yet… but you get the idea: these are the only two teams at the center of an announcement in 2026.

We're talking about two clubs that considered him for the general manager position last winter, which is an interesting detail, to say the least.

In the end, the two teams (sold for $3.9 billion and $4.0 billion) were too expensive for Pujols's group.

Seeing him negotiate with Arte Moreno—who gave him $240 million ahead of the 2012 season, wanted him as manager, and has employed him since his retirement—must have been something special.

It's worth noting that he still wants to become a manager, but not if he becomes an owner. We'll see which happens first.

Created by humans, assisted by AI.