The Cubs-Red Sox series could end in Tampa Bay on Sunday

Due to the poor weather forecast for this weekend in Massachusetts, Major League Baseball has decided to move up to today (Friday) the final regular-season game—originally scheduled for Sunday—between the Chicago Cubs and the Boston Red Sox at Fenway Park as part of a doubleheader.

Now, Red Sox manager Chad Tracy has stated that the weather forecast for Saturday isn't looking good either, and discussions are underway about the possibility of playing the final game of the season in another city if no weather window opens up.

If the game currently scheduled for Saturday at 7:15 p.m. were to be moved, Tracy said he believes it would be played on Sunday, most likely around 3:00 p.m.—the same time all other games in the league are scheduled to begin.

One possible scenario could involve playing a game today at Fenway Park, then traveling to Florida to finish the series on Saturday and Sunday at Tropicana Field in Tampa Bay. But it seems certain that both teams will play the two games this afternoon and tonight.

Nothing is official yet, but as of now it seems likely #Cubs and #RedSox will be playing Sunday at the Trop https://t.co/tNgPMhu38e — Marc Topkin (@TBTimes_Rays) September 24, 2026

This would allow the Cubs—who are in a tight race with the Philadelphia Phillies and the San Diego Padres in the National League—to determine their final standing heading into the playoffs and give both teams a day off before the postseason begins.

Meanwhile, the New York Yankees have also announced that Saturday's game against the Baltimore Orioles has been rescheduled and will be played as part of a doubleheader today due to upcoming weather conditions.

The Bombers were originally scheduled to honor Hall of Famer CC Sabathia by retiring his number at Monument Park on Saturday, but the ceremony has also been moved up and will take place before the first game of the doubleheader.

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