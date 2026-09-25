Vladimir Guerrero Jr. apologizes

Vladimir Guerrero Jr.'s comments have caused quite a stir.

His claim that he was paid solely for his past achievements has sparked quite a bit of outrage across Canada—and rightly so.

Since then, everyone has weighed in on the issue. Fans are angry, and those close to him are trying to defend him.

Pedro Martínez, who is his godfather, says he was misinterpreted. Yeah…

Pedro Martínez, Vladdy's godfather, on the contract comments: “He was misinterpreted. What he meant is that the contract was based on what he's already done and what he can still do. That's a young man speaking. He just didn't explain himself the right way.” pic.twitter.com/W0wXvrGh5y — Master Flip | Phillip Feliz (@Masterflip_) September 25, 2026

In reality, everyone agrees that the best way to make amends with the fans will be to perform well in 2027.

Except that the Blue Jays' public relations department can't exactly afford to wait that long.

That's undoubtedly why he stepped in front of the cameras to apologize to Blue Jays fans.

It was the right thing to do, even if, ultimately, it's worth what it's worth. It's better than the alternative, at any rate.

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. made a statement to the media this afternoon: “I regret my comments the other day. I felt from the bottom of my heart that my fans and my teammates needed an apology from me. I'm going to continue working hard to make my contract great.” — Arden Zwelling (@ArdenZwelling) September 25, 2026

He says that, after thinking it over, his comments don't exactly reflect what he really meant.

He also took the time to apologize to his teammates and speak with his father, who made it clear to him that he had made a mistake and that the fans deserved an apology.

Guerrero says he apologized to his teammates today. He also spoke to his father about it: “He told me what I did was wrong and to make sure that I do what I'm doing right now—to give my fans an apology.” — Arden Zwelling (@ArdenZwelling) September 25, 2026

A fault confessed is half forgiven. But I imagine mathematician Yogi Berra might tell us that the other 90% will be forgiven once he starts performing well again.

That's really the only way for him to fully redeem himself. But unfortunately for him, he'll have to live with this throughout the entire offseason, which could be loooong.

PMLB

The Blue Jays' Trade Deadline: How Did It Go?

A closer look at the first impressions of the Blue Jays' trade-deadline acquisitions reveals both reasons for optimism and some early disappointments. @NickAshbourne breaks it down https://t.co/4Ml1bF0rFD — Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) September 24, 2026

Ceremony for CC Sabathia.

The Yankees honor CC Sabathia with a plaque in Monument Park and retire his No. 52 pic.twitter.com/ZXbGvQ3IXD — MLB (@MLB) September 25, 2026

Corbin Burnes placed on the injured list.

Diamondbacks to place Corbin Burnes on the injured list https://t.co/NApYAZOJ9Q pic.twitter.com/5JAs1VYDEx — MLB Trade Rumors (@mlbtraderumors) September 25, 2026

Anthony Santander won't be returning this season.

Anthony Santander won't be returning to the Blue Jays this season. He's currently in Florida beginning his off-season training. Santander played in five rehab games with Buffalo, going 4-for-17 with four walks, then spent time with the Blue Jays' stay-ready group. — Arden Zwelling (@ArdenZwelling) September 25, 2026

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