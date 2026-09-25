Vladimir Guerrero Jr. apologizes
Vladimir Guerrero Jr.'s comments have caused quite a stir.
His claim that he was paid solely for his past achievements has sparked quite a bit of outrage across Canada—and rightly so.
Since then, everyone has weighed in on the issue. Fans are angry, and those close to him are trying to defend him.
Pedro Martínez, who is his godfather, says he was misinterpreted. Yeah…
In reality, everyone agrees that the best way to make amends with the fans will be to perform well in 2027.
Except that the Blue Jays' public relations department can't exactly afford to wait that long.
That's undoubtedly why he stepped in front of the cameras to apologize to Blue Jays fans.
It was the right thing to do, even if, ultimately, it's worth what it's worth. It's better than the alternative, at any rate.
He says that, after thinking it over, his comments don't exactly reflect what he really meant.
He also took the time to apologize to his teammates and speak with his father, who made it clear to him that he had made a mistake and that the fans deserved an apology.
A fault confessed is half forgiven. But I imagine mathematician Yogi Berra might tell us that the other 90% will be forgiven once he starts performing well again.
That's really the only way for him to fully redeem himself. But unfortunately for him, he'll have to live with this throughout the entire offseason, which could be loooong.
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- Ceremony for CC Sabathia.
- Corbin Burnes placed on the injured list.
- Anthony Santander won't be returning this season.
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