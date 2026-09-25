MLB in Brief: George Springer Doesn’t Know If He’ll Return | Jacques Doucet Honored

George Springer doesn't know if he'll be back

Maybe we're watching his final days in the majors.

George Springer on whether he'll call it a career after this weekend: “I don't know… I love this organization. I loved being a Blue Jay. I've loved every single bit of being here. I haven't really thought that far ahead yet. I've just been taking each day with these guys as it comes.” — Hazel Mae (@thehazelmae) September 25, 2026

Daulton Varsho undergoing surgery?

His wrist is causing problems.

Surgery is on the table for Daulton Varsho, who tried for three months to play through two bothersome cysts in his left wrist. He will seek a second opinion on Monday to determine whether he'll undergo surgery—https://t.co/YmCl6vGjZl — Chandler Rome (@Chandler_Rome) September 25, 2026

Alex Bregman's Courage

It's crazy to see him come back so quickly.

Alex Bregman steps up to the plate for the first time since breaking his face pic.twitter.com/mwDkka5OA2 — Talkin' Baseball (@TalkinBaseball_) September 25, 2026

Tension in the Bronx?

What's the relationship like between Aaron Judge and Aaron Boone?

Is there a disconnect between Aaron Judge and Aaron Boone regarding Judge's availability for the playoffs? @Ken_Rosenthal breaks down their comments. “The words matter here. I don't care how much he was smiling when he said it.” pic.twitter.com/swxjtpV4XP — Foul Territory (@FoulTerritoryTV) September 24, 2026

Justin Verlander on Tarik Skubal

He's there to help him.

Justin Verlander reveals his advice to Tarik Skubal after his trade to the Dodgers . Full episode: https://t.co/SyeXd5hzEa pic.twitter.com/4WnKSflfPl — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) September 23, 2026

Jacques Doucet Honored

It's happening Sunday for his family.

Created by humans, assisted by AI.