MLB in Brief: George Springer Doesn’t Know If He’ll Return | Jacques Doucet Honored
George Springer doesn't know if he'll be back
Maybe we're watching his final days in the majors.
Daulton Varsho undergoing surgery?
His wrist is causing problems.
Surgery is on the table for Daulton Varsho, who tried for three months to play through two bothersome cysts in his left wrist. He will seek a second opinion on Monday to determine whether he'll undergo surgery—https://t.co/YmCl6vGjZl
— Chandler Rome (@Chandler_Rome) September 25, 2026
Alex Bregman's Courage
It's crazy to see him come back so quickly.
Tension in the Bronx?
What's the relationship like between Aaron Judge and Aaron Boone?
Is there a disconnect between Aaron Judge and Aaron Boone regarding Judge's availability for the playoffs? @Ken_Rosenthal breaks down their comments. “The
words matter here. I don't care how much he was smiling when he said it.” pic.twitter.com/swxjtpV4XP
— Foul Territory (@FoulTerritoryTV) September 24, 2026
Justin Verlander on Tarik Skubal
He's there to help him.
Jacques Doucet Honored
It's happening Sunday for his family.
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