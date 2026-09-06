Cole Caufield Just Missed the Top 30 NHL Players

Raphael Simard
Cole Caufield Just Missed the Top 30 NHL Players
Credit: Matt Garies/NHLI via Getty Images

Last Sunday, the NHL website began its countdown of the top 50 NHL players.

From No. 50 to No. 41, there were no Canadiens players in sight. Today, the league continued the countdown, ranking players from No. 40 to No. 31.

Cole Caufield is ranked 31st. He narrowly missed the top 30, despite having been voted among the top 10 wingers just a few weeks ago.

Last year, the winger tallied 88 points, including 51 goals. He was tied for 15th in the NHL in points and ranked second in goals.

Some people think he should be higher on the list (or lower, in this case). What do you think?

The sniper is ahead of players like William Nylander, Mark Scheifele, and Kyle Connor, all of whom were selected in the top 40 today.

The next update is this coming Sunday. The NHL will reveal the rankings from 30th to 21st. Will Nick Suzuki and Lane Hutson make the cut? Remember that Hutson was voted the sixth-best defenseman in the league rankings and that the captain was named the ninth-best center.


Quick Notes

– Good question.

– When will they sign?

– Well done.

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