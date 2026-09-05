Jameson Taillon (already) back on the injured list

The Blue Jays' five-pitcher rotation lasted two innings. It's better than nothing, obviously, but…

Last night, during a Blue Jays victory, Jameson Taillon got injured. An elbow injury is to blame for his exit from yesterday's game.

We all expected him to be placed on the injured list, and that's exactly what happened. The team announced it on social media.

Ricky Tiedemann is therefore back in the majors after recently (yesterday) being sent down to Triple-A.

ROSTER MOVES: LHP Ricky Tiedemann recalled from Triple-A and will be active tonight RHP Jameson Taillon (right elbow inflammation) placed on the 15-day IL pic.twitter.com/UfZPojHV6B — Toronto Blue Jays (@BlueJays) September 5, 2026

Taillon isn't the savior, but he's still an experienced pitcher who was in town to eat innings through the end of the 2026 season.

Injuries, however, have changed the situation. And that's not ideal for the front office and coaching staff here.

After all, aside from Dylan Cease and Jose Soriano, the other starters (Max Scherzer and Spencer Arrighetti) are question marks.

Losing Taillon again certainly doesn't help. Not at all, in fact.

On that note, one might clearly wonder when reinforcements will return. But the answer is that it won't happen anytime soon.

Trey Yesavage will throw two simulated innings next Thursday before seeing how things go from there. His return isn't coming anytime soon.

Trey Yesavage threw a 23-pitch side session today, hit 92, and “felt really good,” said Blue Jays manager John Schneider. The plan is for him to throw another bullpen session on Monday, followed by a 2-up live batting practice of roughly 30

pitches on Thursday, with next steps to follow. — Shi Davidi (@ShiDavidi) September 4, 2026

As for Shane Bieber, he's only just starting to throw again. He's nowhere near a return to help the Blue Jays in their playoff push.

Speaking of the Blue Jays, catcher Shawn Ross was claimed off waivers and sent down to Triple-A. As for Daz Cameron, he has officially been sent to Buffalo.

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