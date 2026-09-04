The Blue Jays and the Tiebreaker: A Breakdown

The Toronto Blue Jays have just won a huge series against the Cleveland Guardians. Not only have the Blue Jays moved within half a game of the final “best second-place” spot, but they've also secured the tiebreaker against the Guardians in the standings.

So if the two teams are tied after 162 games, Toronto would be ahead of Cleveland.

But the work is far from over. The Jays' final month of the regular season will see them face the Baltimore Orioles, the Detroit Tigers, and the Texas Rangers—four teams in the thick of the race for a playoff spot. Their other three series will be against the Kansas City Royals, the Sacramento Athletics, and the Cincinnati Reds.

And a crucial aspect of these matchups is that certain tiebreakers are in play.

The first tiebreaker is determined by the head-to-head record between the two teams involved. If necessary, a team's intra-division record will be factored in. It's worth noting that the Blue Jays have a 23-23 record against the American League East division, with only six games remaining against the Orioles.

These games against the O's will therefore be of paramount importance should a tie arise with the Houston Astros. Given that the annual series between the two teams is tied at three apiece, the intradivision record will be the deciding factor, with Houston holding a 22-24 record in this scenario and six games remaining.

If a season series ends in a tie—as with Houston—MLB's next tiebreaker is the intradivisional record . The Blue Jays are currently 23-23 against the AL East with six games remaining (3 vs. BAL, 3 @ BAL) . The Astros are 22-24 against the AL West with six games remaining (2 @ SEA, 4 @ ATH) — Arden Zwelling (@ArdenZwelling) September 3, 2026

Speaking of Baltimore, the Jays are in a good position to win the tiebreaker, having currently won four of the seven games between the two rivals. Losing four out of six in September, however, would require help from the rest of the division.

As for the Tigers, the Blue Jays won two of their three head-to-head series in mid-May, which means the only way for Detroit to win the tiebreaker is with a sweep.

Because even if the Tigers win two of the three games, their 13-26 record against their American League Central Division opponents has no chance of beating the Blue Jays' record. This upcoming series is a three-game set and will be played from September 14 to 16.

As for the Rangers, regardless of the outcome of Toronto's upcoming series against Texas from September 18 to 20, there's nothing the Blue Jays can do to win the tiebreaker. The same goes for the Minnesota Twins.

Finally, with their weekend sweep of the Mariners, the Blue Jays have won the season series between the two teams.

All of this is to say that nothing is decided yet in the American League, and that in most cases, the Jays hold their fate in their own hands from here on out.

Created by humans, assisted by AI.