Shane Wright: Good News for the Kraken (Whose Wish Didn’t Come True)

Félix Forget
Shane Wright: Good News for the Kraken (Whose Wish Didn’t Come True)
Credit: Christopher Mast/NHLI via Getty Images

Shane Wright's situation has been a talking point in the NHL this summer. The young center, who saw his performance dip in 2025–26 (27 points in 74 games), asked the Kraken to trade him during the offseason.

And Jason Botterill, the general manager in Seattle, agreed to his request. So the question was: in whose uniform would he start the 2026–27 season?

The problem is that, as of today, Wright is still in Seattle. His name has been mentioned a bit in trade rumors, but no deal has been finalized.

So, amid all this, people were wondering whether the forward would agree to report to the Kraken's training camp. And the team, apparently, can rest easy: Wright doesn't seem to have any intention of going on strike while waiting for a trade.

That's what his agent, Kurt Overhardt, told TVA Sports, as reported by Nicolas Cloutier.

Obviously, for the Kraken, having Wright go on strike would not have been ideal. It would have further weakened the club's bargaining position, which wouldn't have been ideal for securing a good return in a trade for the young forward's services.

Given that everyone already knows he wants to leave, seeing him refuse to report to training camp would have really put the Kraken in a weak position.

Remember that earlier this summer, it was reported that Wright wanted to be traded to the Vancouver Canucks to help the team with its rebuild. That ultimately didn't happen, but one wonders if the issue will be revisited in the coming weeks.

And looking across the league, one might wonder if Dylan Larkin and Connor Hellebuyck—who also requested trades but didn't get their wishes granted—will report to their teams' training camps.


In a Nutshell

– I'd be surprised to see him sign for less than $20 million a year.

– That's right.

– The Spaniard continues his run at Flushing Meadows.

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