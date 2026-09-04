Shane Wright: Good News for the Kraken (Whose Wish Didn’t Come True)

Shane Wright's situation has been a talking point in the NHL this summer. The young center, who saw his performance dip in 2025–26 (27 points in 74 games), asked the Kraken to trade him during the offseason.

And Jason Botterill, the general manager in Seattle, agreed to his request. So the question was: in whose uniform would he start the 2026–27 season?

The problem is that, as of today, Wright is still in Seattle. His name has been mentioned a bit in trade rumors, but no deal has been finalized.

So, amid all this, people were wondering whether the forward would agree to report to the Kraken's training camp. And the team, apparently, can rest easy: Wright doesn't seem to have any intention of going on strike while waiting for a trade.

That's what his agent, Kurt Overhardt, told TVA Sports, as reported by Nicolas Cloutier.

Shane Wright's agent, Kurt Overhardt, issued the following statement to TVA Sports. “There's nothing to discuss at this time; we'll have to see how things develop in the coming weeks. Until then, Shane is fully committed to the Kraken, and this is his… — Nicolas Cloutier (@NCloutierTVA) September 4, 2026

Obviously, for the Kraken, having Wright go on strike would not have been ideal. It would have further weakened the club's bargaining position, which wouldn't have been ideal for securing a good return in a trade for the young forward's services.

Given that everyone already knows he wants to leave, seeing him refuse to report to training camp would have really put the Kraken in a weak position.

Remember that earlier this summer, it was reported that Wright wanted to be traded to the Vancouver Canucks to help the team with its rebuild. That ultimately didn't happen, but one wonders if the issue will be revisited in the coming weeks.

And looking across the league, one might wonder if Dylan Larkin and Connor Hellebuyck—who also requested trades but didn't get their wishes granted—will report to their teams' training camps.

In a Nutshell

– I'd be surprised to see him sign for less than $20 million a year.

Elliotte Friedman: My prediction…was that Quinn Hughes would sign for 3x$18—well, that was before Leo Carlsson's [$18m AAV] deal and before Cale Makar's [$20m AAV] deal; I think right now it really comes down to the player – NHL Tonight (9/4)

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NHLRR: There is… — NHL Rumor Report (@NHLRumorReport) September 4, 2026

– That's right.

CF Montréal is set to play a crucial game in Philadelphia https://t.co/VkJK0MXBLg — La Presse Sports (@LaPresse_Sports) September 4, 2026

– The Spaniard continues his run at Flushing Meadows.