Monster Contract: Zeev Buium Signs for More Money Than Demidov and Hutson

Big news in the NHL.

Just minutes ago, the Vancouver Canucks reached an agreement with Zeev Buium on the terms of a contract extension. The defenseman, acquired in the Quinn Hughes trade, has signed on for eight more years in Vancouver.

So, in an ideal world, he'll be the Canucks' defenseman of the future.

And clearly, the kid is going to be paid accordingly: he'll earn $9.38 million per year over the eight years of his contract.

That's more money than Ivan Demidov… and, more importantly, than Lane Hutson, who has a much more impressive track record.

8 MORE YEARS OF ZEEV! General Manager Ryan Johnson announced today that the #Canucks have agreed to terms with defenseman Zeev Buium on an eight-year contract extension with an average annual value (AAV) of $9.38 million. DETAILS | https://t.co/820PqgYgjb pic.twitter.com/KuP6jvfooB — Vancouver Canucks (@Canucks) September 4, 2026

More details to come…