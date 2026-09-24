Kirill Marchenko Case: Don Waddell Provides an Update

Things are happening in Columbus today.

Adam Fantilli has signed his contract: now, all eyes are on Kirill Marchenko… because we know his situation.

And speaking of which, Don Waddell has provided an update on that very matter.

Basically, the Jackets' GM said he wasn't going to shop his player around. If a team wants him… all they have to do is call and make an offer. And on that note, Waddell said he wouldn't accept future assets in a trade.

Waddell also stated that Marchenko could remain in Columbus if the Blue Jackets don't receive the offer they're looking for…

Waddell, speaking about Kirill Marchenko, said he won't accept future picks in any potential trade. “I'm not making the calls. I'm taking the calls.” Waddell wouldn't rule out Marchenko staying this year and beyond if the right deal doesn't present itself. #CBJ — Mark Scheig (@mark_scheig) September 24, 2026

Keep in mind that Marchenko is in the final year of his contract… but he'll be a restricted free agent next summer.

That said, if Waddell doesn't want to trade him for future assets, he'll have to pull a rabbit out of a hat… because the Jackets, with Fantilli's signing, are $1.2 million over the salary cap.

And trading away Marchenko's contract ($3.85 million) isn't going to help. Waddell wants established players: he'll have to free up salary cap space to facilitate a trade because good, established players don't earn less than $3.85 million per season…

This is all going to get interesting—and pretty quickly, too.

It remains to be seen whether the Canadiens will be able to take advantage of the situation to land a player who would be such a great fit for Montreal's top-6…

Quick Thoughts

– Not bad.

“Maybe it's going to run through Matthew Schaefer now — as it should.” Mike Rupp on why Matthew Barzal may have to adjust as Schaefer takes control of the Islanders' power play @JLazzy23 | @Rupper17 | @StapeNHL Presented by @bet365ca #bet365 pic.twitter.com/CplwLQh5TD — Daily Faceoff (@DailyFaceoff) September 24, 2026

– Speaking of which.

He got his hands on Matthew Schaefer's rookie card https://t.co/1ROTg8BcxQ — TVA Sports (@TVASports) September 24, 2026

– Now that's television!