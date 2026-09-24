Adam Fantilli has (finally) signed his contract in Columbus

One of the National League's hot topics has just been resolved.

Adam Fantilli has signed his new contract.

It's reportedly a six-year deal that will pay him (on average) $13.75 million per season. Some might say that's a lot of money… but it's part of the new reality of the National Hockey League.

Adam Fantilli 6 x $13.75M Columbus — Elliotte Friedman (@FriedgeHNIC) September 24, 2026

Fantilli hadn't shown up for his team's training camp because he didn't have a contract in hand… but now that's all settled.

And in Columbus, everyone can breathe a little easier: knowing that the young star is under contract for the next six years is great news in itself. Even if it might have some implications for what happens next…

Now that the Fantilli situation is settled, the Jackets will be able to focus on another important issue in Columbus: the case of Kirill Marchenko.

Will Fantilli's signing help break the deadlock? Will the Jackets want to trade Marchenko to focus on the positives in Columbus, rather than dealing with distractions within the organization?

We'll have to wait and see.