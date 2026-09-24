“I know who I am”: Kirby Dach says he doesn’t feel any extra pressure

Marc-Olivier Cook
“I know who I am”: Kirby Dach says he doesn’t feel any extra pressure
Credit: Capture d'écran / YouTube

What do you think of Kirby Dach's camp?

Good? So-so? Terrible?

I'm kind of torn between “so-so” and “lousy,” personally. He hasn't shown anything spectacular so far… and let's just say it's hard to defend him because we're not necessarily seeing the Kirby Dach we should be seeing.

But as far as he's concerned, there doesn't seem to be any problem.

Today, after team practice, Dach said he doesn't feel any extra pressure. He also mentioned that he knows who he is and that he's confident he can help the team with his performance on the ice.

Um…

How am I even supposed to tell you this, Kirby?

If you're not feeling any extra pressure right now… there's a problem. A big problem, actually. And what I find even crazier about all this is the fact that he wasn't even on a regular line this morning at practice.

In fact, he took Ivan Demidov's spot on the second line alongside Juraj Slafkovsky and Oliver Kapanen. But you don't need a super in-depth analysis to understand that he was just a placeholder and that the Canadiens wanted to send him a message by putting him there… 

And it's not as if the guy took advantage of the opportunity, either. After being so invisible on the ice during the intra-team game, maybe he should have thought twice before saying something like that… especially in that way.

 

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Oh well.

Good for him, if he thinks everything's great right now… 


In a nutshell

– Hehe.

– Great team.

– Absolutely.

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