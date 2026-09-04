MLB in Brief: The Cubs Wanted Connelly Early | The Shohei Ohtani Case

Charles-Alexis Brisebois
MLB in Brief: The Cubs Wanted Connelly Early | The Shohei Ohtani Case
Credit: BN

The Cubs wanted Connelly Early

He ended up going to Washington.

Project Manager Wanted for Project Peanut

Calling all interested parties.

Andres Gimenez's Party

He's 28 years old.

Winning Is What Matters

Now is not the time for the Blue Jays to be analyzing the standings.

Shohei Ohtani and the playoffs

Questions are being raised about his ability to pitch and stay healthy.

Who's on the hot seat?

Good question.

Created by humans, assisted by AI.

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