MLB in Brief: The Cubs Wanted Connelly Early | The Shohei Ohtani Case
The Cubs wanted Connelly Early
He ended up going to Washington.
Source: The Cubs were interested in left-hander Connelly Early at the trade deadline before the Red Sox traded him to the Nationals
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— Pat Ragazzo (@ragazzoreport) September 4, 2026
Project Manager Wanted for Project Peanut
Calling all interested parties.
— Ashkan Karbasfrooshan (@ashkan) September 4, 2026
Andres Gimenez's Party
He's 28 years old.
Happy Birthday to our Gold Glove shortstop pic.twitter.com/c3IrhRmTF5
— Toronto Blue Jays (@BlueJays) September 4, 2026
Winning Is What Matters
Now is not the time for the Blue Jays to be analyzing the standings.
Shohei Ohtani and the playoffs
Questions are being raised about his ability to pitch and stay healthy.
Who's on the hot seat?
Good question.
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