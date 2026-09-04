Expansion in Atlanta: A Major Development in the Project

We've known for a while now that the NHL is planning to expand in a few years, with Houston at the top of the list.

But as the saying goes: things always come in threes.

And that could very well be the case for Atlanta, which has just taken a major step toward the potential return of a hockey team.

According to reports on the TVA Sports website, the development group The Gathering at South Forsyth has secured funding for a commercial, residential, and recreational complex in the city of Forsyth, located about an hour from Atlanta.

Another step toward bringing a team back to Atlanta? https://t.co/K36gylNPx5 — TVA Sports (@TVASports) September 4, 2026

The complex includes, among other features, a proposed 18,000-seat arena ready to host the NHL.

Although the project still requires final approval, construction began on September 1. The arena could be completed by May 1, 2029, and thus be ready to host an NHL team for the 2029–2030 season.

The complex, which is expected to be completed in 2033, is a project costing more than US$3 billion, including US$700 million for the arena alone.

However, according to the agreement, the NHL must approve an expansion before construction on the arena can begin, and for now, the League appears to be focusing primarily on a new team in Texas.

This would mark a third attempt to bring a National Hockey League team to the capital of Georgia, following the Flames (1972–1980) and the Thrashers (1999–2011).

Will this third attempt be the one for a city where football—both college and professional—reigns supreme?

It's easy to understand the importance of a city like Atlanta to the NHL, both in terms of population and broadcast rights, but can hockey really take root in a city already saturated with sports?

At least, if it doesn't work out, the team could always be relocated to Quebec City, while Atlanta could very well become home to a third Canadian team, following the Flames and the Jets.

In Brief

– The Habs top the NHL 27 rankings.

The @CanadiensMTL are the highest-rated team in the Eastern Conference on #NHL27 Also tied with the @Avalanche for the highest rating in the NHL #GoHabsGo pic.twitter.com/6QMdFFVYGl — Data782 (@Data782) September 4, 2026

– Liam Talbot's first goal.

LIAM TALBOT FIRST TOUCH OF HIS CAREER

WELCOME TO THE SHOW pic.twitter.com/mev0Ofasv6 — Montreal Alouettes (@MTLAlouettes) September 5, 2026

– Defensive touchdown for the Als.

HELLO, HOUSE CALL TYRICE BEVERETTE ELECTRIFIES THE MONTREAL CROWD WITH A PICK-SIX : Lions vs. Alouettes LIVE NOW

: TSN, RDS, and CFL+@oktire #LDWeekend pic.twitter.com/Zn7uJ5LBj3 — CFL (@CFL) September 5, 2026

– George Springer adds to his total.

George Springer adds two more pic.twitter.com/UXXXdRTBsU — Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) September 5, 2026

– A two-horse race in F1.