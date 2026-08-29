He was a leading figure in his field

Since the announcement of Jacques Doucet's passing, messages of condolence from prominent figures in baseball and the world of sports in general have continued to pour in.

This man has left an indelible mark on sports in Quebec in many ways. A passionate fan of baseball and the French language, we owe him several terms and expressions still used today when describing baseball games in French.

Jacques Doucet made baseball a delight to the ears of fans across the province and far beyond. Thanks to him, hundreds of thousands of people were introduced to America's pastime and became devoted fans of the voice of the Expos.

It was impossible to remain indifferent to the way he described the games with surgical precision. Every play, every small gesture by the players on the field was beautifully described. We could rely blindly on what he saw and described to us. He was, without a doubt, one of the best in his profession.

It's a shame that his induction into the Baseball Hall of Fame in Cooperstown is still pending. Fortunately, the Canadian Baseball Hall of Fame recognized his great talent and exemplary contribution during his lifetime.

When the Expos moved to Washington, Jacques, like many others, could have taken it easy and looked back on all he had accomplished. Instead, he brilliantly rose to the challenge of calling games for the Capitales in Quebec City—a mark of recognition from an organization that has become a benchmark in Quebec. Not stopping there, he partnered with TVA Sports to bring us live play-by-play coverage of select Jays games with precision and poise.

Mr. Doucet lived and breathed baseball, and throughout his brilliant career, he shared his passion and knowledge with several generations of fans in Quebec.

The baseball world has just lost a legend. Jacques Doucet, the legendary French-language voice of the #Montreal Expos, has passed away at the age of 86.

Jacques brought every Expos game to life with his unforgettable commentary. His voice is an integral part of history… pic.twitter.com/ggUS27SVM6 — Expos Fest (@ExposFest) August 28, 2026

He also shared his love of the sport on numerous occasions, including at the Expos Fest event, where he connected with many fans.

He and Rodger Brulotte formed an irresistible duo. Every game they called together became a skillfully written play, with the sole difference being that the actors on the diamond could change the script as the game unfolded. The two men will have plenty to talk about up there.

This latest loss reminds us that the history of the Expos was written by exceptional people, far beyond mere statistics. Every former player, team builder, or person responsible for bringing the experience to life through the media is like a member of our own family, and every passing is felt as a personal loss.

The partnership between Doucet and Brulotte was second to none, and that's why so many people today, across North America, remember them. They left an indelible mark on an entire nation's imagination and, in their own way, made the Expos—and baseball in general—a sport beloved by Quebecers.

Through the stories he shares in his brilliantly written books, co-authored with Marc Robitaille, you can relive his entire career. These memories and writings will be a precious way to honor the memory of this generous and wholehearted man.

Farewell, Mr. Doucet, and thank you for everything.

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