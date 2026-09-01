Kyle Tucker and Edwin Diaz: The Dodgers Have Two Problems

Just last winter, the Los Angeles Dodgers signed Kyle Tucker to a four-year, $240 million contract. This came about a month after they did the same with reliever Edwin Diaz, this time on a three-year, $69 million deal.

And to say the least, it hasn't paid off so far.

In fact, Tucker posted a .195 batting average and a .603 OPS in August—the worst month of his career. And this came after he changed his swing out of sheer desperation.

Because there's certainly a sense of desperation in the 29-year-old's game. So much so that Tucker was recently seen in tears on his team's bench—he's struggling at the plate, as well as on defense and on the bases.

We have to face the facts: the Dodgers currently have a bench hitter with a .228 batting average who is trying to change his swing in the middle of the season and who, defensively, ranks last among 123 qualified outfielders. And it won't get better anytime soon.

But he's not alone in this situation, as Diaz has also hit rock bottom. In fact, don't assume that the reliever will automatically resume his role as closer once he comes off the injured list.

His injury-plagued season has also been marked by poor performances due to mechanical issues that he needs to correct.

Diaz has always had an excellent slider, but this year, he's throwing too many sliders that come in like a big grapefruit right down the middle of the plate. On top of that, his fastball is getting crushed—both because it lacks velocity and because his slider isn't working.

All of this is to say that yes, the Dodgers are in a good position to win a third consecutive World Series title, but it won't be easy—and it certainly won't be because they had a good offseason this winter.

Created by humans, assisted by AI.