Ketel Marte Booed Upon His Return to the Game

Ketel Marte was back in action last night in Arizona. He was removed from the injured list, where he had been placed after leaving the team.

We know that many of his teammates are upset by his behavior. And the same goes for the team's fans.

So it was worth wondering how people would welcome the team's former go-to hitter.

And in the end, let's just say he was booed more than he was cheered. And it was a home game.

“There's more boos than cheers. There's no doubt.” Fans react to Ketel Marte's first at-bat since he mysteriously went on the restricted list pic.twitter.com/VxxMw6PlOK — Talkin' Baseball (@TalkinBaseball_) September 1, 2026

It's no surprise, since people are sick of seeing him do whatever he wants. And it's not like his manager has been defending him all that much either.

Basically, he confirmed that this is the fourth year in a row he's missed a game without the team's permission. Ouch!

Oh, and let's not forget the moment before the game when Marte was asked if he had a message for D-backs fans.

He replied… no.

When asked whether he had anything to say to D'backs fans, Ketel Marte simply shook his head “no,” per @BNightengale. pic.twitter.com/mmWOVBcq8w — Foul Territory (@FoulTerritoryTV) August 31, 2026

He said after the game that he had misunderstood the question. That's possible, but let's just say he doesn't really have the benefit of the doubt anymore.

In short, all of this is becoming a distraction that the team really doesn't need in the midst of a crucial playoff race in Arizona.

The Diamondbacks lost 2-1 to the Phillies in a game where Marte went 1-for-3. It's a tough loss, since the team is currently half a game out of the playoffs.

Looking at it this way, it's really going to come down to the Padres and the D-backs for the last available playoff spot—unless there's a major shakeup.

MLB

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Trevor Story led the Red Sox to victory.

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The Cubs' offense was on fire yesterday.

Wow.

COLTON COWSER ENDS THE GAME WITH A HOME RUN ROBBERY. (Via: @MLB) pic.twitter.com/sJfDZLjwVN — Foul Territory (@FoulTerritoryTV) September 1, 2026

The Padres' top prospect (Ethan Salas, catcher) has been called up.

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