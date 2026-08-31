Long-Term Contract: Munetaka Murakami and the White Sox Are in Talks

Last winter, we expected Munetaka Murakami to sign a long-term contract.

That said, various circumstances—including teams' doubts about his ability to adapt to North America and the deadline for him to sign—affected his market value.

So he signed a short-term deal ($17 million per year over two years) with the White Sox. And seeing him sign with Chicago was a pleasant surprise, all things considered.

That said, despite an injury that sidelined him for a few weeks, Murakami is performing really well in 2026. He has revitalized the White Sox's offense.

It therefore makes sense that the club, which is finally climbing out of the doldrums, wants to retain his services for the long term. After all, without him, the team wouldn't be nearly as good.

On that note, it's worth mentioning that GM Chris Gietz has indicated that he has had discussions with the player's camp regarding a long-term contract.

Chris Gietz says there have been conversations between the White Sox and Munetaka Murakami regarding a long-term deal. (Via: @NYPost) pic.twitter.com/NSorlhzpNO — Foul Territory (@FoulTerritoryTV) August 28, 2026

The GM isn't saying much. He says the team is interested, the player is interested, and there have been discussions on the matter.

But it's unclear whether things are moving forward smoothly.

Even though Murakami isn't a perfect player (not a contact hitter, a windmill, not great defensively, etc.), his power makes all the difference.

The White Sox can't let him go. He's too important, and his ceiling is actually really high.

If things don't go well, could the White Sox trade him this winter to avoid losing him for nothing a year from now? I don't think so… but it's a valid question.

A story to watch, then.

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