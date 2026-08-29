Bo Bichette Wants to Play the Big Brother in New York

There hasn't been much good news in Queens this season, but hearing Bo Bichette talk about his vision for the future with the Mets is enough to reassure many fans of the New York team.

Yesterday, Andy Green's team once again fell 3-1 to the Astros, suffering their 75th loss of the season in the process. The silver lining to this season—which has been difficult, to say the least, in the team's locker room—is that a new generation of players seems to be emerging among the group that will finish out the season in New York.

The Mets got a taste of what Astros starter Hunter Brown had to offer, as he was at the top of his game. He struck out 10 New York batters.

The formula of recent years didn't rely on players developed in the team's farm system, but rather on players acquired from other teams and several somewhat awkward trades.

“As the season has gone on, the more time I spend here, the more I feel like a Met. … They're a huge part of the future here, and I just want what's best for them.” On Bo Bichette and his influence on Mets rookies Carson Benge and A.J. Ewing: https://t.co/XdNwkb2T5U — Will Sammon (@WillSammon) August 26, 2026

Among them are Carson Benge and A.J. Ewing, two promising young outfielders who are making life better for Bo Bichette, a veteran in whom the team obviously has high hopes.

At the center of several rumors suggesting he might opt out of the contract he signed during the last offseason (and he would be within his rights to do so), the former Blue Jays player seems more optimistic about his future with the club he chose over Toronto.

Bichette likes what he sees in his young teammates, and he doesn't seem to mind taking on a mentoring role with them. For Mets fans and front office executives, this change in attitude demonstrates a certain level of commitment—and it's certainly welcome news to those involved in the day-to-day operations of the team, as stability is sorely lacking right now at Citi Field.

Benge and Ewing are energetic, and Bichette likes that. He has faced plenty of criticism regarding his defensive play over the years, but his bat has never been in doubt. In them, Bichette seems to see himself when he first entered the majors, back when he was a young player brimming with talent and destined for a bright future.

The Mets won't be in the upcoming playoffs, which is all the more reason to prepare for next season, and Bo Bichette makes it clear that continuing his career in Queens is not out of the question.

By defeating the Mets yesterday, the Astros gave themselves some breathing room at the top of the American League West division. As we know, the race for the playoffs in this league is a bit crazy and will be closely watched until the very end. Joe Espada's team now holds a two-game lead over the Texas Rangers.

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However, everything can change in an instant, and nothing should be taken for granted. Let's just say that a series against the Mets is a godsend for the Astros, and they need to make the most of it.

Between now and the end of the current season, Bo Bichette can make a difference in the careers of his young teammates by setting an example as a player who gives it his all game after game, regardless of the outcome. In this way, a winning culture can take root in this locker room—which, more often than not, has been the scene of a battle of big egos.

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Nice thought.

A moment of silence for Jacques Doucet https://t.co/uJr3ak0ZTx pic.twitter.com/JHWKd800Mz — Toronto Blue Jays (@BlueJays) August 28, 2026

Tarik Skubal: An emotional return to Detroit.

The Tigers played a tribute video for Tarik Skubal on his return to Detroit (via @tigers) pic.twitter.com/p5c5Yml8Uw — B/R Walk-Off (@BRWalkoff) August 28, 2026

Wow.

This young fan caught a home run while wearing a Tatís jersey, then received a fist bump from Fernando Tatís Jr. as the play was reviewed for fan interference. pic.twitter.com/RD1GO81E1U — Foul Territory (@FoulTerritoryTV) August 29, 2026

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